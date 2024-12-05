NIBL Equity Partners to Invest in Electro Power Company Limited

NIBL Equity Partners, a private equity firm focused on fostering sustainable businesses, has signed an agreement to invest in Electro Power Company Limited. This strategic partnership will support Electro Power in the development of its 44 MW hydropower project on the Bhotekoshi River, helping the company meet its equity requirements for the project.

Aligning with NIBL Equity Partners’ Green Energy Vision

NIBL Equity Partners, managed by NIMB Ace Capital Limited, recognizes the immense potential of Nepal’s hydropower sector in driving economic growth and fostering sustainability through clean energy. This partnership aligns with the firm's mission to contribute to the country’s energy security while creating opportunities for energy exports that will boost national earnings.

A Step Forward for Clean Energy

“Partnering with Electro Power Company Limited for this project will inherent and create value for all stakeholders,” said Mr. Shivanth B. Pandé, CEO of NIMB Ace Capital Limited. “The project is carefully designed to minimize natural disaster risks and maximize energy output, which aligns with our fund’s focus on secure investments in the clean energy sector. This investment also brings private investment that will benefit the country's economy and future energy security."

A Transformative Investment in Nepal’s Energy Sector

The Managing Director (MD) of Electro Power Company Limited expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “This partnership will significantly speed the construction process, boost our morale and enable us to accelerate the completion of our hydropower project”. Investments like this are a step forward in transforming Nepal’s energy sector and unlocking the vast potential of clean energy of the country. We believe that institutional investments such as these will establish credibility in the energy sector, positively impacting the country’s economy .”

The partnership between NIBL Equity Partners and Electro Power Company Limited is a testament to the growing interest and confidence in Nepal’s clean energy sector. With this collaboration, both entities aim to contribute to the country’s long-term sustainability and economic prosperity by harnessing the power of renewable energy.