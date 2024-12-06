Bibaha Panchami Festival 2024: Importance And Significant

Sita-Ram Bibaha Festival (Bibaha Panchami) is being celebrated in Janakpurdham, the ancient capital of Mithila, with much reverence today.

Every year on Margashirsh Shukla Panchami day, the wedding Panchami festival is being celebrated all over the country by symbolically marrying Shri Ramachandra and Sita along with worshiping them.

Hundreds of thousands of devotees offer worship at the Janaki, Ram and Janak temples by taking holy dip in sacred ponds since the early morning.

As described by Goswami Tulsidas in the Ramayana, the people of Mithila celebrate this festival as a special festival, remembering the day of Janakandani Sita's wedding

It is a religious belief that Shiva Dhanush, which was kept by King Janaka of Mithila for his daughter Sita's Swayamvara during the Treta Yuga, was cut into three pieces by Rama, the eldest son of King Dasharatha of Ayodhya. It is believed that the marriage of Ram and Sita was completed during the grand ceremony on Margashirsha Shukla Panchami after breaking the bow of Shiv Dhanush.

According to Ramayana, it is believed that 56 crores of gods and goddesses are present in the Swayamvar organized at the arena of Janakpurdham.

The festival is to commemorate the wedding in the Treta Yuga and is regarded as the largest festival here.

People believe that their dreams get fulfilled after participating in the wedding festival ceremony.

The week-long Ramjanaki Bibahpanchami Mahamahotsav has concluded by a Nagar Darshan or observing of the city today. On the first day of Bibaha Panchami today, Nagar Darshan (City observation) was performed in the courtyard of Janaki Temple.

Devotees and pilgrims thronged the temple courtyard to see this ritual every year on the first day of the festival, commemorating Lord Rama and Lakshmana's first visit to Janakpurdham, the capital of ancient Mithila.

In the Nagar Darshan ritual, two children depicting Ram and Lakshman were taken around for the Nagar Darshan.

Devotees have arrived from various districts from the country and also from neibhouring India for the Bibaha Panchami festival.

