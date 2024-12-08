Chief Minister Karki and Swiss Ambassador Dr. Meuwly Jointly Inaugurate TDDP

Chief Minister of Koshi Province Hikmat Kumar Karki and Dr. Danielle Meuwly, Ambassador at Embassy of Switzerland in Nepal, jointly inaugurated Trail-based Tourism Development Project (TDDP) at a function in Biratnaga today.

Inaugurating the Tourism Based Footpath Project, Chief Minister Karki said that tourism is the main basis of growth and development. He mentioned that tourism is the strength, identity and development of the province and said that development can be achieved through it.

Dr. Danielle Meuwly, Ambassador of Swiss Embassy in Nepal said that economic progress and opportunities will be sought through the project. She said that the Swiss government is ready to move forward by joining hands to strengthen federalism in Nepal.

"In collaboration with 29 local governments and the Koshi Provincial Government, the project will create around 2,000 local jobs and generate half a million man-days of employment through cash-for-work during the construction of the trail," said Swiss Ambassador Dr. Danielle Meuwly.

Sadananda Mandal, Provincial Minister for Forest, Environment and Tourism, believes that this project will play an important role in the tourism sector of Koshi Province. The Swiss government has been providing financial support to the Koshi provincial government in various projects since 2019.

He said that the provincial government expects nearly 2,000 people to get new jobs related to tourism along this 400-kilometer footpath. Minister Mandal said that the project will help to improve the livelihood of the people by creating employment opportunities.

The Trail-based Tourism Development Project is a bilateral initiative between the governments of Nepal and Switzerland. Helvetas Nepal is providing technical assistance to the project.

The goal of the partnership is to develop environmentally sustainable and culturally diverse trails in Koshi Province.

Through the implementation of this project, the Federal Government aims to achieve local economic development in Koshi Province by promoting sustainable tourism in the region.

Helvetas-Nepal will provide all the technical support in close cooperation and coordination with the provincial and local government to promote local economic development and sustainable tourism by developing culturally and historically important trails in the high hills of Koshi Province.

The project will be implemented by 29 local governments in cooperation with the Koshi Provincial Government. It will involve the construction of approximately 400 km of trails and is expected to create approximately 2,000 local jobs in tourism-related businesses. In addition, approximately half a million person-days of employment will be generated through cash-for-work during trail construction.

"Once completed, the trails are expected to attract approximately 80,000 visitors annually, including domestic tourists and visitors from the region. This influx of visitors is expected to stimulate economic growth and contribute to the preservation of local culture and heritage," said Dr. Prabin Manandhar, Country Director of Helvetas-Nepal in Biratnagar.

Under this project, Chiabaari trekking trail (Ilam Fikkal Sriantu) Falgunand trail, (Fidim, Chintappu, Sandakpu, Maipokhari, Ilam) Laliguras trail (Tumlingtar, Khandwari, Numgufa Pokhari, Basantpur, There are Jaljle, Tinjure, Milken and Mandhum traiking tails (Tawabhanjang, Tyamkedanda, Chakhewa, Dalsinge, Dhotre, Jaljle, Hashpokhari, Mayungdanda).

This project aims to promote local economic development and sustainable tourism by upgrading the stunning trails in Koshi Province. Once completed, the trails are expected to welcome some 80,000 visitors annually, boosting local communities and preserving the region's rich cultural heritage. Another milestone in the Swiss-Nepal partnership for sustainable socio-economic development!

According to Helvetas Nepal, the core objectives of the project include trail development and rehabilitation, improving the safety and viability of trails.

Similarly, the project also includes destination branding and promotion, marketing the culture and nature of Nepal. Under the capacity building, the project works for unified provisions of culture and history and extreme sports. The project also includes policy advocacy. This will support promotion of innovative products and responsible tourism.

"We look forward to future mutual cooperation aimed at engaging local people and preserving the wonderful wealth of Nepal's culture and nature," said Dr. Manandhar.