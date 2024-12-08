Sagar Dhakal Elected The President Of Stock Brokers Association

Sagar Dhakal has elected the President of Stock Brokers Association of Nepal (ESBAN). He defeated his rival Rajkumar Timilsina and was elected as the president.

Earlier, it was said that the president of Esban would be retained by consensus, but it was decided to go to the election after an agreement could not be reached between Prince Timilsina and Dhakal.

Accordingly, in the election held on Friday, Dhakal won by getting 45 votes out of 88 votes. His opponent Rajkumar Timilsina has got 43 votes.

Nitesh Agarwal has been elected as the vice president of the association, Bhaktiram Ghimire as the general secretary, Madan Paudel as the treasurer and Binay Paudel as the secretary. Similarly, Vishal Kumar Agarwal, Jelina Kandel, Jayant Srivastava and Priyansu Agarwal have been elected as members of the working committee.