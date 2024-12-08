Sagar Dhakal Elected The President Of Stock Brokers Association

Sagar Dhakal Elected The President Of Stock Brokers Association

Dec. 8, 2024, 8:25 p.m.

Sagar Dhakal has elected the President of Stock Brokers Association of Nepal (ESBAN). He defeated his rival Rajkumar Timilsina and was elected as the president.

Earlier, it was said that the president of Esban would be retained by consensus, but it was decided to go to the election after an agreement could not be reached between Prince Timilsina and Dhakal.

Accordingly, in the election held on Friday, Dhakal won by getting 45 votes out of 88 votes. His opponent Rajkumar Timilsina has got 43 votes.

Nitesh Agarwal has been elected as the vice president of the association, Bhaktiram Ghimire as the general secretary, Madan Paudel as the treasurer and Binay Paudel as the secretary. Similarly, Vishal Kumar Agarwal, Jelina Kandel, Jayant Srivastava and Priyansu Agarwal have been elected as members of the working committee.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

SAARC Observes Its Fortieth Charter Day
Dec 08, 2024
US Assistant Secretary of State Lu Meets Former Prime Minister Deuba
Dec 08, 2024
PM Oli Inaugurates Damak Business Complex
Dec 08, 2024
US Assistant Secretary of State Lu Arrives in Nepal
Dec 08, 2024
Chief Minister Karki and Swiss Ambassador Dr. Meuwly Jointly Inaugurate TDDP
Dec 08, 2024

More on Economy

Prime Minister's Visit to China has succeeded in conveying the message that Nepal has become an investment environment : President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Nepal-China Business Summit: Government and private sector commit to continuous reforms to attract foreign investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
NIBL Equity Partners to Invest in Electro Power Company Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
NIMB Customers Get Special Discount In Club Himalaya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
MD GHISING'S DETERMINED EFFORTS: From Darkness To Light By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
ADB And Nepal Mark Over 5 Decades of Partnership in the Energy Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

SAARC Observes Its Fortieth Charter Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2024
US Assistant Secretary of State Lu Meets Former Prime Minister Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2024
PM Oli Inaugurates Damak Business Complex By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2024
US Assistant Secretary of State Lu Arrives in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2024
Chief Minister Karki and Swiss Ambassador Dr. Meuwly Jointly Inaugurate TDDP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2024
Trump Meets Macron, Zelenskyy In Paris In His 1st Post-election Overseas Trip By Agencies Dec 08, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75