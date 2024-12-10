Zonta Club Kathmandu Concludes 16 Days of Activism UNITE Campaign

The Zonta Club of Kathmandu, in partnership with Ncell Foundation and Saathi, hosted the grand Closing Ceremony of this year’s 16 Days of Activism UNITE Campaign against Gender-Based Violence, focusing on youth engagement.

The event featured a compelling panel discussion titled “Addressing the Interconnected Challenges of Gender Inequality, Climate Change, and Violence Against Women” and was attended by distinguished guests, including Manjali Shakya Bajracharya, Deputy Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City; Phul Kumari Paudel, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Armed Police Force; and representatives from Ncell Foundation, Saathi, UNICEF, UNFPA, UNESCO, ICIMOD, Sisters of St. Mary’s, and Zonta International District 25.

President of the Zonta Club Kathmandu, Bina Rana emphasized the urgency of collective action against gender-based violence, child marriage, and their links to climate change.

She highlighted the success of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, noting that the Orange the School initiative, supported by Ncell Foundation and Saathi, reached over 1,700 students across 12 schools, raising awareness on gender-based violence, child marriage, and cyber safety.

The panel, moderated by Soni Joshi, Chair of the District 25 Committee of Zonta International—encompassing Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh—featured notable experts, including Amun Thapa, CEO of Khaalisisi; Sulakshana Rana from Saathi; Mandira Shrestha of ICIMOD; Juhi Adhikari from UNESCO; and Bishakha Lakshmi Khadka of Ncell Foundation. The discussion highlighted innovative strategies and actional solutions to address gender inequality and combat the impacts of climate change, engaging the audience in a lively Q&A session.

“We are extremely grateful to all our key supporters, including Saathi, Ncell Foundation, UNICEF, QFX Cinemas, the principals of 12 schools participating in the 'Orange the Schools' program, and the advocates who contributed to compiling the information booklet Legal Provisions Related to Child Marriage, Domestic Violence & Women’s Rights," said ShreeyuktaThapaliya, Chair of Zonta’s Violence Against Women Committee.She added that an art competition was held during the campaign, with five winners recognized for their impactful artwork on combating gender-based violence.

The ‘Zonta Says No’ initiative, part of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, concluded with a symbolic candle-lighting ceremony and the illumination of Durbar High School in orange, signifying hope and a steadfast commitment to ending gender-based violence.