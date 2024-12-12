Japan Hands Over The Children’s Home In Humla District

The handover ceremony of the children’s home building in Humla District supported by the Government of Japan was held on December 11.

TAMURA Takahiro, Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Japan to Nepal, attended the ceremony. Under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan, “the Project for the Construction of a Children’s Home in Humla District” was supported with USD 124,267 (approximately NPR 13.5 million).

On this occasion, Tamura congratulated and expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all those involved in the project. He also emphasized that the result of the project will improve the welfare of children in situations without their family protection in the district and expressed his hope that it will be properly utilized and maintained by the community for a long time.

The project was implemented by Rural Empowerment and Development Initiative, Humla (READI, Humla), which was founded in 2008. It had been running a children's home in a rented building in Simikot, Humla District, providing not only a safe place to live but also an education for the children.

The newly constructed facility can permanently accommodate up to 30 children and serves as a training facility for the community. The Embassy of Japan hopes that the project will improve the well-being of children in the district and further strengthen the friendship between Japan and Nepal.

GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been implemented in Nepal.