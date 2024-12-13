States’ Policy Conclave 2024 Presented Chhattisgarh as “Most Promising Investment Destination”

To take the momentum further in policy space, under the aegis of its State Development Council, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised its flagship initiative “States’ Policy Conclave 2024” on 11 December at Hotel Le-Meridien, New Delhi, wherein the key theme was: Paving India's Green Path for Sustainable and Inclusive Development. The Conclave supported the Prescient Vision and Mission-in-Progress of “India’s Sustainable & Inclusive Development” through strengthening the base of government-industry interface under the robust cooperative federalism framework that ensures progressive policies.

The Conclave set its agenda, while coming in terms with the positive fundamental shift, to let the macro indicators speak even more favourably for India. The current waves of economic reforms are destined to make lasting, rather than transitory changes in the structure of the Indian economy. Besides showcasing the Best Practices of different states, the Conclave also offered a powerful platform for different stakeholders from Central & State Governments, Industry, Policy Establishments, Diplomatic Corps (Embassies & High Commissions), International Agencies & Multilateral Institutions, Investors, Civil Society, Media together for constructive idea-exchanges and policy deliberations.

Addressing the “States’ Policy Conclave 2024”, Dr Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science & Technology; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance, Government of India, said “For the growth story, it is important to explore unexplored areas, India has unique domains that have remained untapped for the last 6-7 decades- one such area is our marine resources. With one of the longest coastlines in the world, pairing coastal states can bring great benefits. It is important to establish industry linkages from the very beginning. The industry should map out the necessary projects, and we should design our systems accordingly for sustainability. Today, India has around 1.7 lakh startups. The “Startup India, Stand Up India” initiative is a huge success story because of effective linkages.”

Dr Shamika Ravi, Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) & Secretary, Government of India, outlined the need for policy intervention. She further added, growth requires a certain cost, In Europe, the conversation revolves around degrowth, but that is not an agenda for India, hence every state must continue to grow. Since not all states are poised for similar growth, we must consider green GDP and new models of growth, valuing green cover and biodiversity. There is significant potential for innovation in these areas. States that preserve forests should be compensated, as they do not all have the same growth opportunities.

Ritu Sain, Investment Commissioner, Government of Chhattisgarh emphasized that sustainability and inclusion are no longer aspirations but necessities. She said that sustainability and inclusion must be integrated into both policy and practice. She further informed that 54% of Chahttisgarh’s GDP comes from the industrial sector, the per capita income is lower than the national average. However, Chhattisgarh ranks number one in the production of steel and power. It is home to 3 crore people and is the ninth-largest state in India. It is not only affordable but also sustainable, and by investing here, you become part of transforming the lives of those who are yet to experience growth. Chhattisgarh is ready to become the next investment destination, offering the right policy environment and ecosystem essential for sustainable business, concluded Ritu Sain. Chhattisgarh was the “Partner State” of “States’ Policy Conclave 2024” and the “Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024-2030” was well-briefed to the industry captains attending the Conclave.

Among the other eminent speakers were: Bishal Thapa, Senior Director (India), CLASP; Anand Jha, Vice President (Head of Government: India & South Asia), Visa; Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of AYUSH Department & Secretary-CEO, Madhya Pradesh State Medicinal Plants Board (MPSMPB), Government of Madhya Pradesh; Amitabh Ranjan, Registrar, Indian Institute of Public Administration, Government of India; Amb Manjeev Singh Puri, Chair, India-Nepal Centre, PHDCCI (Formerly: Ambassador of India to the European Union (EU), Belgium, Luxembourg, Nepal and Ambassador/Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations; India’s Lead Climate Change Negotiator); Kamlesh Jain, Co-Chair, India-Nepal Centre, PHDCCI and ED & COO (International), Varun Beverages Ltd; Shivam Batham, Senior Assistant Vice President, Invest India; Neeraj Adhithya, Lead-Government Engagements, Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC); Neha Dhingra, Senior Manager, CLASP (India Program); Mr Biswarup Banerjee, India Liaison Officer, IKEA Foundation; Johnson Daniel, Head (NMEEE & DSM), EMC Kerala; Pramod Kumar Singh, Senior Director, AEEE; Amb K V Rajan, Secretary (Retired), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Dr Sanjeev Chopra, Former Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA); Anukool Bhatnagar, Adviser, India-Nepal Centre & Managing Partner, Comprehensive Financial Assets & Advisory Services LLP (Formerly: CGM, State Bank of India; MD & CEO, Nepal SBI Bank Ltd NSBL); Dr Seema Sharma, Professor (Economics), Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi; Anil Gupta, Vice President, PHDCCI; Dr Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General, PHDCCI; Dr Jatinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General, PHDCCI; Atul K Thakur, Secretary-State Development Council, PHDCCI.

The “States' Policy Conclave 2024” also dedicated the deliberations to recall and celebrate the jubilant climax of India’s economic reforms mission, which reached to the fruition through match of unprecedented policy support and its reciprocation by the industry