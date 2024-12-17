The Rising Nepal Marked Its 59th anniversary without acknowledging the newspaper's founder

A significant number of Nepalis remain unaware of the backers of The Rising Nepal and the objectives it aims to achieve during that period. When The Rising Nepal, published as Nepal's first broadsheet daily, commemorated its 59 years of publication, it notably omitted any reference to its founder, reflecting a biased stance towards the monarchy that played a crucial role in unifying Nepal.

It is a well-documented historical fact that The Rising Nepal was conceived by King Mahendra, with the intention of disseminating information about Nepal to the global audience. Although various individuals, including former editors-in-chief, were present at the celebrations, none felt compelled to address the underlying truth during the event.

In contrast, Man Ranjan Josse, who held the positions of the first editor-in-chief and the second editor of The Rising Nepal from 1976 to 1985, took to his Facebook page to share insights regarding the newspaper's history.

"The reason for a dramatic surge of information/commentary on TRN today was the completion of the daily's 59 years of publication," Josse writes. Face book link

"Missing from the mass of information about TRN - that it was the brainchild of King Mahendra, who in fact also chose the name of Nepal's first English broadsheet."

“Conspicuous by its absence, too, is the fact that Crown Prince Birendra formally signed the first copy of the daily at its launch during a public function in Tundikhhel on 16 December 1965.”