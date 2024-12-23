Nepal’s Exports In first five months of FY Increased By Record

Dec. 23, 2024, 7:52 a.m.

Nepal's exports have recorded a double-digit growth in the first five months of the current fiscal year.

According to the trade statistics made public by the Department of Customs on Sunday, goods worth Rs. 73.65 billion were exported during the first five months (mid-November to mid-December) of the current fiscal year 2024/25.

This is 16.54 per cent higher than the exports of the same period last fiscal year.

Goods worth Rs. 63.20 billion had been exported during the first five months of the last fiscal year.

The country's export trade, which had been declining continuously for the first three months of the current fiscal year, has witnessed improvement since mid-October this year.

Goods worth about Rs. 21 billion were exported in a single month (mid-November to mid-December).

Goods worth Rs. 52.67 billion were exported by mid-November of the current fiscal year.

Similarly, import trade increased by 3 per cent during the review period. Goods worth Rs. 661.48 billion were imported during the first five months of the current fiscal year.

In the same period of the last fiscal year, the country had imported goods worth Rs. 642.20 billion.

