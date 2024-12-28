Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Laid foundation stone Of Jalpadevi Cable Car

The foundation stone of Jalpadevi cable car to be built in Karnali Chisapani of Kailali district was laid on Saturday. Foreign Minister Dr. Arju Rana Deuba laid the foundation stone at Lamki Chuhan municipality ward no. 3 located in Karnali Chisapani has laid the foundation stone of a 3.1 km long cable car in a special program held here.

Addressing the foundation program, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Rana said that the construction of Jalpadevi Kevalkar will play a significant role in the economic, social and cultural development of the entire Far West Province.

The Foreign Minister said, "The Far West is rich in tourism, culture, tradition and biological diversity. As much as this geography is rich in natural resources and heritages, there is also cultural unity and harmony among its citizens. Therefore, the communities in the far western region of the country are also development lovers

This cable car, a magnificent tourist infrastructure with hotels to be built in our Far West Province will be a great achievement for the prosperity of the Far West and the country as well."

The minister also appealed to all to show the spirit of cooperation of the citizens of the Far West region by providing the necessary support to complete this project on time. Deuba did it.

Similarly, he also requested to complete this project on time and to invest more in tourism and other infrastructures in this area, looking at the potential and needs of this area in the future.

"I would like to warmly welcome a professional group like IME Group, which is building cable cars and tourism infrastructures in all seven provinces of Nepal from Chandragiri in Kathmandu, to Far West Province.

car project will be completed on time according to their skills, experience and capabilities," he said. Forest and Environment Minister Ain Bahadur Shahi said that the cable car and other infrastructure to be built today will play a significant role in the development of Far Western Province.

He said that there is less physical development infrastructure in the western part of Nepal and urged the private sector to invest more in such infrastructure development. "In the Far West, Karnali and Lumbini provinces, there are very few major infrastructures for modern development.

Come to our area with more such infrastructure projects. We welcome you," he said. He said that forest development would not be a hindrance, but a helper, and urged the use of native wood in the infrastructure of such development.

The Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province Kamal Bahadur Shah said that this cable car and resort to be built in Karnali Chisapani, the gateway to Sudurpaschim Province, will promote Shahsik, religious and recreational tourism.

He said that the provincial government is ready to provide all possible support to the investment and development projects coming to the Far Western Province and urged the investors to engage in the work of attracting more and more investments.

President of Jalpadevi Cable Car Pvt. Ltd. Chandra Prasad Dhakal said that it is possible to transform the economic, cultural and social country of Nepal only through tourism. He said, "If we invest in tourism infrastructure, we can attract tourists according to the target.

The stay of tourists can be extended. You can earn more foreign currency. More jobs can be created. More revenue can be raised, and the economic growth and prosperity we hope for can be achieved."

He said that tourism creates more jobs than other service sectors and it also generates more revenue. President Dhakal said that the foundation stone of Jalpadevi Kevalkar construction has added new enthusiasm to his goal of making Kevalkar tourism circuit.

Chairman Dhakal also mentioned that the cooperation of local communities, political parties and Nepal government agencies in its foundation laying and construction has become an example for other Kevakar construction areas.

Lamki Chuhan Municipality Ward No. There will be 34 gondolas in the 3.1 km long cable car that will reach from Chisapani of No. 3 to Rajkanda of Mohanyal Rural Municipality Ward No. 7.

A cable car, hotel, casino, and baquet hall will be built at the bottom station of the cable car, which will be invested in a total of five billion rupees, while at the top station, resorts, temples, sky walks, walking trails, restaurants, and other tourist and entertainment infrastructures including children's parks will be built