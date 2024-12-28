Moving beyond the 16 Days of Activism: Continuing the Battle Against Gender-Based Violence

Gender-based violence remains a pervasive and deeply entrenched challenge in Nepal, impacting countless lives and hindering progress towards equality and justice. While the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence has brought attention to this critical issue, its limited duration risks relegating GBV to a temporary concern rather than a sustained priority. To achieve lasting change, efforts must extend beyond this timeframe and address the systemic barriers that perpetuate violence and inequality.

Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Nepal is a reflection of entrenched patriarchal norms, economic disparities, and inadequate institutional frameworks. These factors are interconnected, creating a structural barrier that limits the participation of women and girls in society. The fight against GBV is essential for achieving gender equality, a core principle in Nepal's constitution and aligned with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). However, simply acknowledging these connections is not enough; concrete actions are needed to address the social and economic vulnerabilities that fuel GBV.

While initiatives like the 16 Days of Activism have raised awareness about GBV in Nepal, they often fail to tackle its root causes. The challenge now is how to ensure that the momentum generated during these 16 days is sustained throughout the rest of the year and beyond.

This requires a shift towards prevention, systemic changes, and lasting solutions. Economic marginalization makes women more vulnerable to violence, highlighting the need for targeted interventions that promote education, skills development, and access to financial resources. Inadequate legal protections and weak enforcement mechanisms do not deter perpetrators and often leave survivors without recourse. Strengthening the justice system and ensuring accountability are crucial for fostering a sense of security and fairness.

Efforts to combat GBV should be integrated into broader social and economic development plans. Community-led initiatives in Nepal have shown success in creating environments where harmful practices are challenged, and survivors receive assistance. These programs often leverage local traditions and values to promote gender equality and mutual respect. Women's cooperatives and self-help groups, for example, play a key role in empowering women economically and raising awareness about GBV.

Innovative approaches can also play a transformative role in the fight against GBV. Technological advancements offer opportunities to connect survivors with support services, establish anonymous reporting channels, and distribute educational materials to remote areas. In Nepal's diverse and geographically challenging landscape, mobile platforms can bridge access barriers, ensuring that resources reach those most in need. Additionally, involving men and boys as allies is crucial. Programs that challenge traditional ideas of masculinity and promote gender-equitable attitudes can help change cultural norms and reduce violence.

The contributions of organizations and civil society in Nepal are crucial. They often serve as the first point of contact for survivors, providing essential services like counseling, legal aid, and shelter. However, their efforts need consistent funding and strategic partnerships with government agencies. Comprehensive models that integrate healthcare, education, and economic empowerment can address both the immediate needs of survivors and the root causes of GBV. Public-private collaborations can enhance these efforts by leveraging resources and expertise to expand effective programs.

The government of Nepal plays a key role in this work, going beyond policy-making to actively promote a violence-free society. This includes investing in education with gender-sensitive curricula, ensuring healthcare services support survivors, and creating economic opportunities to reduce vulnerabilities. The government must also lead by example, using its platforms to challenge discrimination and promote equality.

Ending GBV requires a sustained, collective commitment based on the belief that everyone has the right to live free from violence and fear. By integrating the fight against GBV into Nepal's overall development framework and securing unwavering support from all sectors of society, temporary advocacy can lead to lasting change. Achieving a just and equitable Nepal requires our unwavering dedication to this cause.

Suva BC, a graduate with a Master’s degree in Development Studies from Kathmandu University, is a committed development and humanitarian professional specializing in promoting human rights. Proficient in working in various development settings and executing strategic plans, she is actively involved in Gender Equality, Disability, and Social Inclusion (GEDSI) projects while adhering to ethical standards. Suva is developing her skills in capacity building, partnership building, and governance to promote inclusive and lasting transformation. For further contact, please email suvabc1341@gmail.com.