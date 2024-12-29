FNCCI President Dhakal Calls For Local Entrepreneurs To Propose New Projects For Investment

Dec. 29, 2024, 9:04 a.m.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), said that there will be no need to face the lack of investment in local projects and enterprise development that will give returns.

Addressing the Bhanu Nagar Festival in Tanahun today, President Dhakal gave importance to domestic capital mobilization and informed that an investment company of 10 billion capital has been established and requested to propose investment projects.

As there are opportunities in Nepal's tourism, energy, information technology and agricultural production sectors, the local industrialists were also urged to take advantage of this as new companies have been formed to gather financial arrangements for investment and to share.

At the request of the federation, President Dhakal mentioned that since the government of Nepal is reforming laws that are considered to be obstacles to investment, suitable opportunities for investment are being created.

President Dhakal also said that since tourist arrivals are increasing, there is enough foreign currency through remittances and sufficient liquidity and interest rates are being balanced in the banking sector, the time has come for investment. President Dhakal also expressed his best wishes to Bhanu Nagar, stating that he is supporting the ongoing efforts to make the birthplace of Bhanubhakta Acharya an excellent tourist destination and promote local products.

