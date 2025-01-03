Global IME Bank's 18th Anniversary: Chairman Dhakal's Emphasis On Expanding Secure Digital Banking Services

Global IME Bank Limited has organized various programs on the occasion of its 18th anniversary. Global IME Bank, which was established on 18 Paush 2063, entered its 19th year from Thursday. On the occasion of its 18th anniversary, the bank is conducting various programs throughout the week.

Addressing a special program organized on Thursday at the bank's corporate office, Kamaladi on the occasion of the anniversary, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Chairman of Global IME Bank and President of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that Global IME Bank will make the bank's services more effective and technology-friendly by prioritizing customer service and satisfaction, keeping in mind the increase in the quality of the bank along with mergers and business expansion.

“Keeping in view the current banking needs, we need to make our services digital and technology friendly. However, while making it digital and technology-friendly, it is important to take care of security as well. Digital technology should be adopted by making security a minimum condition," he said.

He said that in the 18 years of its establishment, the bank has been able to excel in most of the financial indicators. He said that while following the policies of the Government of Nepal and Nepal Rastra Bank, the bank has reached its present state and the goal can be achieved only with hard work and perseverance.

Stating that the bank has reached its present state due to the tireless hard work and perseverance of all the employees, President Dhakal thanked all the employees for their special contribution to make Global IME Bank an excellent bank.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Surendraraj Regmi, said that the bank is making its services modern and customer-friendly, and has set a goal to provide timely services in the current digital era.

Regmi expressed the bank's commitment to provide better quality banking services in the coming years keeping in mind the customer's service and satisfaction.

Respect to 166 employees

On the occasion of its 18th anniversary, Global IME Bank Limited has honored 166 employees who have served the bank for 15 years.

During a special program organized by the bank, Dhakal, the chairman of the bank, honored the employees who have been continuously serving the bank for 15 years.

Global IME Bank is recognized as the best bank in Nepal in two categories under Global Finance's Best Bank Award 2024 and Euro Money Award for Excellence 2024.

In addition, Global IME Bank has been honored by various national and international organizations in different categories. Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank in the private sector with a network of branches in all the districts of the country.

The bank has been providing excellent service to its customers from more than 1,100 service centers including 355 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 237 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters and 3 foreign representative offices. In addition to providing banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank has also been providing remittance services from various countries of the world.

The bank has been receiving remittances from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan and other countries.