Nepal Welcomes The Recent Agreement For The Release of Hostage And Ceasefire In Gaza

Government of Nepal has been closely observing the unfolding of events in the Middle East since October 7, 2023.

“We welcome the recent announcement of the ‘Agreement for the Release of Hostages and Ceasefire in Gaza’. We hope that this will usher the parties concerned towards the path of lasting peace and stability while ensuring uninterrupted supply of humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its press release.

Government of Nepal has consistently urged for the release of all hostages including Bipin Joshi, a Nepali citizen.

“We express our sincere appreciation to the efforts of all those involved in mediation to bring the parties to the agreement,” states Ministry of Foreign Affairs.