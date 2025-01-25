Himalaya Airlines supports CSR initiative of CEAN for Free Medical Camp

Collaborating with the Chinese Enterprises Association of Nepal (CEAN) for their Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Himalaya Airlines supported to organize a Free Health Check-Up for the children of Prayas Nepal on January 22, 2025. The 16th batch of China Medical Team conducted the free clinic activity with much warmth and care. With their superb medical skills and full love, many senior medical experts efficiently carried out a series of comprehensive examinations and innovative health education activities in response to the physical conditions and health needs of the children.

On the occasion of the Chinese New Year, Chinese Enterprises Association of Nepal generously donated the cheque worth Rs 6 lakh to take care of the daily essential supplies including grocery, snacks and toiletry items etc. with a year-long supply for the children.

As a member of the association, Himalayan Airlines is an outstanding example of long-term funding toPrayas Nepal since 2017, also to few other orphanages. At the event, HimalayaAirlines’ President Mr. Zhou Enyong affectionately shared“Everything we do may be a small contribution, but the innocent smiles and tenacity of these children gives us an endless amount of strength. Seeing them growing up here healthy and happy is the biggest motivation we've always had.”

Since its establishment in 2003, Prayas Nepal Orphanage has remained a purely non-profit, non-governmental organization committed to improving the lives of under-privilegedand orphan children. At present, the orphanage cares for 18 children, providing them with warm shelter, quality education and thoughtful psychological support, while providing life skills training to help children develop independent and confident personalities and prepare them well for the future of social and independent living.

The charity clinic and donation activities not only brought visible and tangible help to the children of the orphanage, but also added a warm and bright color to the friendship between the Chinese and Nepalese people, fully demonstrating the responsibility and great love of Chinese companies in the land of Nepal.