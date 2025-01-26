Nepal Investment Mega Bank Ltd Has shifted Its Ganthghar Branch To Exhibition Marg

Jyoti Prakash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMBL), inaugurated the branch at Exhibition Marg Kathmandu. Nepal Investment Mega Bank Ltd. has shifted its Ghantaghar branch office to Exhibition Marg in Kathmandu.

He said that this branch will provide excellent banking services and facilities to the customers. All banking services have been started from the exhibition road branch since Sunday.

The bank has relocated its branch office located at Ward No. 28 Ghantaghar, Kathmandu District, Kathmandu Metropolitan City, to Exhibition Marg within the same ward on Sunday, January 13, 2081.

At present, the bank has 283 branch offices, 65 extension counters, 66 branchless banking and 266 ATMs. The branch network can also be viewed from the bank's website: https://www.nimb.com.np/personal-banking/branches