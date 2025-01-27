Indian External Affair Minister Dr. Jaishankar thanks FM Dr Rana for Republic Day wishes

External Affairs Minister of India Dr S. Jaishankar has expressed gratitude to his Nepali counterpart Dr Arzu Rana Deuba for her greetings on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, which was observed today.

Dr Rana extended her greetings and best wishes to the people and government of India through Minister Jaishankar today, wishing for India's continued progress and prosperity.

Stressing the strong relations between Nepal and India, she said, "As close neighbors, we value the strong bond of friendship and close relations nurtured through centuries of shared history, mutual respect, and collaboration across various fields. We will continue to further reinforce these relations in the years to come."

In response, Dr Jaishankar through social media, X (formerly twitter), expressed his appreciation and acknowledged Dr Rana's message.