India's Additional Secretary Mahawar Paid A Courtesy Call On Home Minister Lekhak

Visiting Additional Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, India, Munu Mahawar, today called on Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

During the meeting, held at the Minister's office in Singha Durbar, the two exchanged views on matters relating to Nepal-India border relations, mutual interests and concerns, according to the Home Minister's private secretariat.

Similarly, matters concerning cross-border crime and its mitigation, cooperation between border security forces of the two countries and the construction of an integrated customs facility at Dodhara Chandani of Kanchanpur were discussed during the meeting.