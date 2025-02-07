British Prince Edward and Princess Sophie Attends Parade In Pokhara

Feb. 7, 2025, 6:48 p.m.

British Prince, Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Princess Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, observed a parade presented by 274 Nepali youths, who completed selection process and formally joined the British Army this year, in the programme organized at Pokhara-based British Camp today.

Similarly, they visited family members of newly recruited Gurkha Army and acquired information, along with attending the annual Gurkha attestation parade.

On the occasion, Price Edward said, "Now, you are the Gurkha Army soldier. You are one of the 274 new Gurkha army soldiers out of 13,000 aspiring candidates. You are in a position to feel very proud of your achievement."

Similarly, British Ambassador to Nepal, Rob Fenn, and Colonel Commandant Brigade of Gurkha, Major General Strickland DSO MBE were also present on the occasion.

Thirty-eight coronation medals, two long-term service and good conduct medals were also presented on the occasion. The couple also inspected the activities carried out by residential home of Gurkha Welfare Trust. The home is taking care of 20 elderly Gurkha veterans and their widow. They also inquired about activities of Kadoorie Agriculture Aid Association.(RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

