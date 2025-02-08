National Pride Projects Record 25.70 per cent expenditure in six months

The progress of national pride projects envisaged and initiated by the government for effective public service delivery and to boost economic growth has not been so satisfactory owing to several reasons.

One of them is dismal capital expenditure of those projects despite all possible means and resources and facilitation on the part of the government.

Of the total Rs 66 billion allocated for the 19 of the total 27 national pride projects for the current fiscal year 2024/25, only Rs 17 billion has been spent as of the six months of the current fiscal year, 2024/25, according to the Ministry of Finance.

This is 25.70 per cent of the total budget, the Ministry said.

The number of national pride projects rose from 17 to 27 since its inception in the fiscal year 2012/2013 based on the need of the nation and projects' relevance.

Out of 27 projects, some of them have been completed while some have achieved a breakthrough and 19 of them are currently in the process of implementation.

Last fiscal year, over 60 billion was allocated for those 19 projects. Their financial progress was 89.82 per cent and physical progress was at 57.50 per cent, the Ministry said. (RSS)