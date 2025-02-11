Green Economy A Priority

No matter where a person works, what is important is their capacity and commitment. Secretary Marasini has proven this during his last five years as a secretary, demonstrating what his roles should be.

Climate change is a critical issue that affects development and the environment in Nepal, requiring collaboration and coordination among all levels of government and ministries.

The 16th five-year periodic plan aims to enhance cooperation among federal ministries to address this pressing issue.

As climate change is affecting all aspects of human life, it has become a common agenda for the government, but it is not specifically assigned to a particular ministry.

The Secretary-Level Discussion on the 16th Plan (2024/25-2028/29) and Green and Climate-Friendly Development was the first of its kind, with participation from all important stakeholders.

Chaired by Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal and co-chaired by Vice Chair of NPC, Prof. Dr. Shiva Raj Adhikari, the meeting was attended by secretaries of sectoral ministries, representatives of the Municipal Association of Nepal, and the National Association for Rural Municipalities of Nepal. The meeting outlined key summaries.

Organizing a high-level secretary-level meeting with Chief Secretary Aryal and Vice Chairperson Dr. Shiva Prasad Adhikari as the chief guest, the NPC has made efforts to sensitize the climate change issues in the forthcoming budget-making effort.

The meeting concluded with a 7-point declaration incorporating the directions given by the Chief Secretary and NPC Vice Chair.

Seven Point Declarations

After intense discussions and addresses by Chief Secretary Aryal, NPC Vice Chair Dr. Adhikari, and Secretary Marasini, the meeting issued a seven-point declaration.

The 16th five-year plan of the Government of Nepal has included climate change, biodiversity, and the green economy as key transformative strategies to achieve its goal of an inclusive, just, and prosperous Nepal. I am delighted to share that the National Planning Commission (NPC) organized a high-level discussion program with the secretaries of the Government of Nepal to roll out this critical strategy in sectoral budgeting and planning. This initiative aims to ensure ownership and implementation across government sectors to help achieve the expected results. The high-level forum was well-attended, candid, and constructive, leading to a consensus statement that was approved and is available on the NPC website," said Secretary Marasini, who always promotes team spirit and shares success with the team.

"I trust that this commitment will be reflected in the policies and programs of provincial and local governments," Marasini added.

The High-Level Secretary Meeting emphasized the importance of implementing green and climate-friendly development in line with the targets of the 16th Five Year National Development Plan (2024/25-2028/29).

The National Planning Commission (NPC) organized a national workshop for all ministry Secretaries, chaired by Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal on February 5th. Dr. Maheshwar Dhakal, head of the Climate Management Division and UNFCC focal point, stated that three papers were presented during the workshop. These papers covered the objectives and thematic areas of the 16th Five Year Plan from a climate change perspective by NPC, climate change policy in Nepal and ways to integrate climate actions into ministerial activities in the upcoming fiscal year by MOFE, and climate finance across all sectors by MoF.

The suggestions from the representative of Municipalities are equally praiseworthy in terms of integrating climate change actions across all levels of government as the budget planning period approaches. "We all acknowledge that climate change poses a significant threat to our time, and all ministries must share the responsibility of addressing its impacts in Nepal," stated Dr. Dhakal. It was also recognized that considering climatic factors such as temperature, rainfall patterns, intensity, and duration when making budget planning decisions is essential to mitigate climate risks and vulnerabilities in the future.

Meeting Recommendations

To realize the vision of "Good Governance, Social Justice, and Prosperity" outlined in the 16th Plan and the long-term goal of "Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali," it is crucial to fully integrate environmental protection, pollution control, climate resilience, disaster risk reduction, and promotion of a green economy when formulating programs and budgets for the upcoming fiscal year 2025/26.

Implement the 16th Plan with a focus on synergies and minimizing trade-offs in key areas, themes, and programs. Emphasize the implementation and monitoring of investment programs for climate change adaptation, such as the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) and Local Adaptation Plan of Action (LAPA), as well as mitigation efforts like the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDCs) and addressing loss and damage. Ensure that development activities are aligned towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2045. Increase the annual climate-relevant budget from 6 percent to 20 percent during the 16th plan period, in line with the periodic plan and medium-term expenditure framework. Engage all government entities in promoting dialogue and consensus to maximize the benefits of development assistance from developed countries and partners in climate change. Take proactive steps to enhance cooperation with the International Climate Fund, carbon trading, private sectors, and development partners. Organize the Sagarmatha Sambad program (May 16-18, 2025) to facilitate collective action and collaboration among mountainous countries on climate change.

Encourage collaboration between ministries and agencies to enhance the implementation of climate change policies and programs in line with the 16th Plan by fostering mutual understanding and capacity building among government tiers and stakeholders.

As Secretary Marasini nears the end of his distinguished bureaucratic career, his recent initiative to prioritize climate change and green economy issues and engage all stakeholders is of utmost importance.