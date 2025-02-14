Online Labour Permit Approval Begins From UAE

Feb. 14, 2025, 11:09 a.m.

The government has started the service of online labour permit approval from United Arab Emirates (UAE).    
Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Sarat Singh Bhandari marked the beginning of the service amid an event in Dubai on Thursday, according to the Embassy of Nepal in Abu Dhabi.    

On the occasion, Minister Bhandari said the government will gradually improve the services making them simplified, accessible and technology-friendly by considering the welfare of Nepali migrant workers in the countries of destination.    

He stated that the provision of online labour permit approval will benefit Nepali labourers as they could continue their professions and business without travelling to Nepal to get their documents updated.    

Minister Bhandari stated that this service will be gradually initiated from other diplomatic missions too. RSS

