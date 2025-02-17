NIMB Supported Geta Eye Hospital

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Ltd. (NIMB) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has provided 15 sets three-seater steel chairs to Geta Eye Hospital in Geta, Kailali. This contribution aims to enhance the hospital’s seating facilities, ensuring greater comfort for patients and visitors.

Geta Eye Hospital is a key healthcare provider in the area, offering essential eye care services to thousands of patients annually. Recognizing the need for better infrastructure, NIMB took the initiative to support the hospital, reinforcing its commitment to community welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, the Bank stated, that “We are honored to contribute to Geta Eye Hospital and support its efforts in delivering quality healthcare. This initiative aligns with our commitment to social responsibility and community service.”

The hospital management expressed gratitude for the generous support, emphasizing that the new seating arrangements will significantly benefit patients and their families.