Nepal Makeathon Drives Innovation In Affordable Assistive Technology Solutions

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), Impact Hub Kathmandu, and Kathmandu University Design Lab organized the Nepal Makeathon for Assistive Technology from 16–18 February 2025 to bridge the gap in access to assistive technology—an area where affordability and availability remain major challenges in Nepal.

Held at the Institute of Engineering, Pulchowk Campus, Lalitpur, the event brought together over 80 participants, including people with disabilities as “need knowers,” occupational therapists, and digital fabrication specialists, including college engineering students, to collaborate on innovative, human-centered assistive devices. It also demonstrated how 3D printing can make these technologies more affordable—costing less than $1 per device—reducing reliance on imports.

Six groups successfully came up with the 3D-printed assistive device prototypes for children, youth and people with disability at the event supported by Japanese experts and funded by the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific grant.More than just a competition, the Makeathon served as a catalyst for innovation, empowering participants to develop practical solutions to real-world accessibility challenges.

As Nepal’s first large-scale Makeathon dedicated to assistive technology, this event aimed to highlight the transformative potential of 3D printing in creating affordable assistive devices for people with disabilities. It sought to raise awareness and generate interest among key stakeholders while fostering an open platform for sharing designs, enabling widespread production through the Fab network in Nepal and beyond.

ADB’s Principal Social Sector Specialist, Rudi Van Dael, stated, “It is fascinating to see how modern technology can empower people with disabilities to participate and engage—if we truly listen to their specific needs. This Makeathon showcased the power of collaboration in driving innovation and creating impactful, inclusive solutions.ADB will continue to support efforts to promote social inclusion for the most vulnerable through its operations.”

Devi Dutta Acharya, President of the National Federation for Disabled Nepal, said, “We would like to organize similarMakeathons in every district of Nepal so that more people with disabilities can benefit from innovative, affordable assistive technologies.”

The Makeathon was also supported by the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, National Federation for Disabled Nepal, Karuna Foundation and FabLab Shinagawa.