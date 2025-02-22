Nepal Makeathon Drives Innovation In Affordable Assistive Technology Solutions

Nepal Makeathon Drives Innovation In Affordable Assistive Technology Solutions

Feb. 22, 2025, 12:26 p.m.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), Impact Hub Kathmandu, and Kathmandu University Design Lab organized the Nepal Makeathon for Assistive Technology from 16–18 February 2025 to bridge the gap in access to assistive technology—an area where affordability and availability remain major challenges in Nepal.

Held at the Institute of Engineering, Pulchowk Campus, Lalitpur, the event brought together over 80 participants, including people with disabilities as “need knowers,” occupational therapists, and digital fabrication specialists, including college engineering students, to collaborate on innovative, human-centered assistive devices. It also demonstrated how 3D printing can make these technologies more affordable—costing less than $1 per device—reducing reliance on imports.

Six groups successfully came up with the 3D-printed assistive device prototypes for children, youth and people with disability at the event supported by Japanese experts and funded by the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific grant.More than just a competition, the Makeathon served as a catalyst for innovation, empowering participants to develop practical solutions to real-world accessibility challenges.

As Nepal’s first large-scale Makeathon dedicated to assistive technology, this event aimed to highlight the transformative potential of 3D printing in creating affordable assistive devices for people with disabilities. It sought to raise awareness and generate interest among key stakeholders while fostering an open platform for sharing designs, enabling widespread production through the Fab network in Nepal and beyond.

ADB’s Principal Social Sector Specialist, Rudi Van Dael, stated, “It is fascinating to see how modern technology can empower people with disabilities to participate and engage—if we truly listen to their specific needs. This Makeathon showcased the power of collaboration in driving innovation and creating impactful, inclusive solutions.ADB will continue to support efforts to promote social inclusion for the most vulnerable through its operations.”

Devi Dutta Acharya, President of the National Federation for Disabled Nepal, said, “We would like to organize similarMakeathons in every district of Nepal so that more people with disabilities can benefit from innovative, affordable assistive technologies.”

The Makeathon was also supported by the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, National Federation for Disabled Nepal, Karuna Foundation and FabLab Shinagawa.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA’s Haripurwa Substation Charged
Feb 23, 2025
FM Dr Rana Holds Telephone Conversation With Odisha CM
Feb 23, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces
Feb 23, 2025
First Meeting of SAARC IGEG on Poverty Alleviation and SDGs Held in Colombo
Feb 22, 2025
ADB Capital Utilization Plan Expands Operations by 50% Over Next Decade
Feb 22, 2025

More on Economy

RENEWABLE AND GREEN ENERGY: Challenges To Overcome By A Correspondent 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
NEA’s Haripurwa Substation Charged By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 19 minutes ago
EXPORT IMPORT: Garlic Import Surge By A Correspondent 2 days, 4 hours ago
NIMB Supported Geta Eye Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago
Online Labour Permit Approval Begins From UAE By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Nepal, India Agree To Develop High-Quality Cross Border Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

FM Dr Rana Holds Telephone Conversation With Odisha CM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2025
US proposes UN resolution on Ukraine war despite EU plan By Agencies Feb 23, 2025
Hamas releases six more hostages, returns body of woman By Agencies Feb 23, 2025
Japan's Emperor Naruhito turns 65 By Agencies Feb 23, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2025
Nepal India Relations 2025 By Govinda Sharma Pokharel Feb 22, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75