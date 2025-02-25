Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Addressed Human Rights Council In Geneva

Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba addressed High-level Segment of 58th session of Human Rights Council in Geneva today. In her address, she highlighted Nepal’s unwavering commitment to protect and promote human rights.

She stated that Nepal has been constructively engaging with the human rights instruments and mechanisms. She also underlined the commitment of the Government of Nepal to strengthening democratic values, preserving rule of law, and independence of judiciary.

She requested the UN Member States to support Nepal’s candidature for membership of the Council for the term 2027-29.

On the sideline of meeting, Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba had a meeting with Ignazio Cassis, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland on the sidelines of the 58th regular session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.