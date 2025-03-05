Export And Import Up From Nepalgunj Customs office

Both import and export have increased from Nepalgunj border, the main trading border point in western Nepal, in the current fiscal year reports The Rising Nepal.

According to the Nepalgunj Customs Office, imports from Nepalgunj border increased by 6 per cent and exports by 13 per cent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period of the last fiscal year.

Information Officer of Nepalgunj Customs Office Pabitra Kumar Khadka said that goods worth Rs. 42.34 billion have been imported from the customs office by January 12, 2025 of the current fiscal year.

Goods worth Rs. 39.90 billion were imported from this custom point during the same period last year. The imports have increased by Rs. 2.44 billion during the review period of the current fiscal year.

Similarly, goods worth Rs. 1.51 billion have been exported from this border during the first seven months of the current fiscal year, while goods worth Rs. 1.33 billion were exported during the same period last year.

Khadka said that exports from this border have increased by more than Rs. 175 million during the review period as compared to same period last fiscal year.

He said that the significant increase in exports in the seven months of the current fiscal year is a very positive aspect.

He said that the export of various types of oils, including herbs has also increased among the main export items, which is a good sign that exports will increase further in the coming days.

He said that the most exported items from Nepalgunj border during the first seven months of the current fiscal year rosin, turpentine oil, dried ginger, broom, precious stones and silajit paste.

Similarly, the export of khair wood, essential oil, rittha and butter and ghee has also increased significantly.

Likewise, the most imported items via this border, include petroleum products, rice, pulses, clothes, maize, sugar, vegetables and fruits, and various machinery goods, according to the Customs Office.

According to the office, revenue collection has also increased by more than 11 per cent due to the increase in both imports and exports via this border during the review period of the current fiscal year.