Export And Import Up From Nepalgunj Customs office

Export And Import Up From Nepalgunj Customs office

March 5, 2025, 8:52 a.m.

Both import and export have increased from Nepalgunj border, the main trading border point in western Nepal, in the current fiscal year reports The Rising Nepal.

According to the Nepalgunj Customs Office, imports from Nepalgunj border increased by 6 per cent and exports by 13 per cent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period of the last fiscal year.

Information Officer of Nepalgunj Customs Office Pabitra Kumar Khadka said that goods worth Rs. 42.34 billion have been imported from the customs office by January 12, 2025 of the current fiscal year.

Goods worth Rs. 39.90 billion were imported from this custom point during the same period last year. The imports have increased by Rs. 2.44 billion during the review period of the current fiscal year.

Similarly, goods worth Rs. 1.51 billion have been exported from this border during the first seven months of the current fiscal year, while goods worth Rs. 1.33 billion were exported during the same period last year.

Khadka said that exports from this border have increased by more than Rs. 175 million during the review period as compared to same period last fiscal year.

He said that the significant increase in exports in the seven months of the current fiscal year is a very positive aspect.

He said that the export of various types of oils, including herbs has also increased among the main export items, which is a good sign that exports will increase further in the coming days.

He said that the most exported items from Nepalgunj border during the first seven months of the current fiscal year rosin, turpentine oil, dried ginger, broom, precious stones and silajit paste.

Similarly, the export of khair wood, essential oil, rittha and butter and ghee has also increased significantly.

Likewise, the most imported items via this border, include petroleum products, rice, pulses, clothes, maize, sugar, vegetables and fruits, and various machinery goods, according to the Customs Office.

According to the office, revenue collection has also increased by more than 11 per cent due to the increase in both imports and exports via this border during the review period of the current fiscal year.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

US Has Depoted 10 Nepalese Illigal Immigrants Arriving Nepal Today
Mar 05, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Gandaki Province And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country
Mar 05, 2025
Prithvi Bahadur Pande has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Nepal Investment Mega Bank
Mar 04, 2025
Global IME Bank To Organize Hackathon
Mar 04, 2025
Ambassador Paudyal Presents Letters of Credence to the President of Cuba
Mar 04, 2025

More on Economy

Prithvi Bahadur Pande has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Nepal Investment Mega Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 30 minutes ago
Global IME Bank To Organize Hackathon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 33 minutes ago
Himalaya Airlines To Operate A Weekly Flight To Connect Pokhara With Lhasa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Six substations under construction, 20 more to improve power supply in Kathmandu Valley will be built By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
NEA Will Construct Pump Storage Hydropower Project On Priority Basis By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
NEA Makes Rs. 11.36 Billion Profit In 6 Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

US Has Depoted 10 Nepalese Illigal Immigrants Arriving Nepal Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2025
China's National People's Congress to open amid economic uncertainty By Agencies Mar 05, 2025
Trump Addresses Congress By Agencies Mar 05, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Gandaki Province And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2025
Ambassador Paudyal Presents Letters of Credence to the President of Cuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2025
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Hailed “MPITEX 2025” For Supporting MSMEs and Exporters of State By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2025(Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75