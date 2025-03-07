Kulman Ghsing has Been Asked To Explanation Fight Time, Why Should Not He Removed?

Kulman Ghsing has Been Asked To Explanation Fight Time, Why Should Not He Removed?

March 7, 2025, 8:49 a.m.

The government has asked Kulman Ghising, the managing director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, for an explanation for the fifth time.

The government, which had asked for a 24-hour explanation on February 13, has asked for another explanation on Thursday (March 6) asking why he should not be removed from office within 10 days.

Earlier, clarifications were sought on Asoj 22, Kartik 13 and Poush 22. On Thursday, Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Secretary Suresh Acharya asked Ghising for a four-point clarification, giving him three days to do so.

The cabinet meeting held on Wednesday night had decided to seek an explanation from Ghising. The explanation asks why your appointment should not be cancelled. Earlier, an explanation was also asked why you should not be removed from your post.

Ghising is accused of violating the terms of the performance agreement by not submitting a performance report.In the House of Representatives on Thursday, Energy Minister Deepak Khadka thanked India for eliminating Nepal's load shedding, not Ghising.

However, Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Rajendra Lingden had warned that any attempt to remove Kulman would be disastrous, saying the energy minister had lied

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Represents The Voices Of Countries Impacted From Climate Change, Minister Shahi
Mar 07, 2025
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain In Few Places of Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Province
Mar 07, 2025
PM Oli Inaugurated A Paper Industry With A Rs 2 Billion Investment From IME Group
Mar 06, 2025
3rd JICA Chair Discussion Concluded Discussiin On Disaster Risk Reduction
Mar 06, 2025
Over 5000 Nepalese Deported From Differnet Parts Of Country
Mar 06, 2025

More on Economy

PM Oli Inaugurated A Paper Industry With A Rs 2 Billion Investment From IME Group By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 6 minutes ago
Export And Import Up From Nepalgunj Customs office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Prithvi Bahadur Pande has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Nepal Investment Mega Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
Global IME Bank To Organize Hackathon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
Himalaya Airlines To Operate A Weekly Flight To Connect Pokhara With Lhasa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Six substations under construction, 20 more to improve power supply in Kathmandu Valley will be built By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

The NDRRMA's Role In Building Disaster Resilience: Why Leadership Matters By Dr. Suman Kumar Karn Mar 07, 2025
PM OLI’S MOVE TO REMOVE MD GHISING: Sparking Political Clash By Keshab Poudel Mar 07, 2025
Nepal Represents The Voices Of Countries Impacted From Climate Change, Minister Shahi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2025
Obstruction to the Pathibhara Cable Car project could harm investment and business in Nepal By CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL Mar 07, 2025
Chinese minister seeks talks with Washington following additional US tariffs By Agencies Mar 07, 2025
US, Ukraine to resume talks next week in Saudi Arabia By Agencies Mar 07, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75