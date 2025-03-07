Kulman Ghsing has Been Asked To Explanation Fight Time, Why Should Not He Removed?

The government has asked Kulman Ghising, the managing director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, for an explanation for the fifth time.

The government, which had asked for a 24-hour explanation on February 13, has asked for another explanation on Thursday (March 6) asking why he should not be removed from office within 10 days.

Earlier, clarifications were sought on Asoj 22, Kartik 13 and Poush 22. On Thursday, Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Secretary Suresh Acharya asked Ghising for a four-point clarification, giving him three days to do so.

The cabinet meeting held on Wednesday night had decided to seek an explanation from Ghising. The explanation asks why your appointment should not be cancelled. Earlier, an explanation was also asked why you should not be removed from your post.

Ghising is accused of violating the terms of the performance agreement by not submitting a performance report.In the House of Representatives on Thursday, Energy Minister Deepak Khadka thanked India for eliminating Nepal's load shedding, not Ghising.

However, Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Rajendra Lingden had warned that any attempt to remove Kulman would be disastrous, saying the energy minister had lied