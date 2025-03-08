Installation of transmission line monopole in Butwal is underway

Installation work for a transmission line monopole in Butwal is currently underway. The project involves replacing the tower with four legs on the 132 kV double circuit transmission line from Butwal to Motipur with a monopole structure on the road section between Yogikuti Chowk and Horizon Chowk in Kalikapath, Butwal Sub-metropolitan City-11.

The foundation for the monopole is being constructed, and it is expected to be completed within 15 days. The monopole has been delivered to the construction site. Two monopoles measuring 30x30 meters and two measuring 32x32 meters will be installed on the road section.

The existing transmission line will be temporarily shut down for approximately 15 days during the installation process. The old tower in the section will be removed, and new wires (conductors) will be utilized. Nepal Electricity Authority's Managing Director, Kulman Ghising, has emphasized the importance of monitoring the construction site and completing the installation of the monopoles before the summer season begins.

The Managing Director of Ghising instructed the Butwal Grid Division to finish the work before summer begins, as the demand for electricity in the Butwal region will increase, making it challenging to shut down the transmission line.

Monopoles are currently being installed on the Yogikuti-Horizon Chowk road section to prevent accidents that could occur if large vehicles come into contact with the transmission line due to the close proximity between the road and the line. Currently, the distance between the road and the line is less than 6 meters.

Once the monopole is installed, the distance between the road and the line will be approximately nine meters. The road section is narrow because the transmission line tower is currently located in the middle. The current tower's basement diameter is around 8 meters.

The monopole's basement diameter will be approximately two and a half meters, which will also widen the road. Additionally, with the installation of the monopole, the right-of-way of the current transmission line will be reduced, making the houses on its right and left sides safer.

A contract was signed for the construction of the monopole at a cost of Rs 36.5 million. The entire construction of the monopole, funded by the Authority, is expected to be completed by the end of the month of Jestha.