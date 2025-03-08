Installation of transmission line monopole in Butwal is underway

Installation of transmission line monopole in Butwal is underway

March 8, 2025, 2:04 p.m.

Installation work for a transmission line monopole in Butwal is currently underway. The project involves replacing the tower with four legs on the 132 kV double circuit transmission line from Butwal to Motipur with a monopole structure on the road section between Yogikuti Chowk and Horizon Chowk in Kalikapath, Butwal Sub-metropolitan City-11.

The foundation for the monopole is being constructed, and it is expected to be completed within 15 days. The monopole has been delivered to the construction site. Two monopoles measuring 30x30 meters and two measuring 32x32 meters will be installed on the road section.

4 (12).jpg

The existing transmission line will be temporarily shut down for approximately 15 days during the installation process. The old tower in the section will be removed, and new wires (conductors) will be utilized. Nepal Electricity Authority's Managing Director, Kulman Ghising, has emphasized the importance of monitoring the construction site and completing the installation of the monopoles before the summer season begins.

The Managing Director of Ghising instructed the Butwal Grid Division to finish the work before summer begins, as the demand for electricity in the Butwal region will increase, making it challenging to shut down the transmission line.

Monopoles are currently being installed on the Yogikuti-Horizon Chowk road section to prevent accidents that could occur if large vehicles come into contact with the transmission line due to the close proximity between the road and the line. Currently, the distance between the road and the line is less than 6 meters.

Once the monopole is installed, the distance between the road and the line will be approximately nine meters. The road section is narrow because the transmission line tower is currently located in the middle. The current tower's basement diameter is around 8 meters.

The monopole's basement diameter will be approximately two and a half meters, which will also widen the road. Additionally, with the installation of the monopole, the right-of-way of the current transmission line will be reduced, making the houses on its right and left sides safer.

A contract was signed for the construction of the monopole at a cost of Rs 36.5 million. The entire construction of the monopole, funded by the Authority, is expected to be completed by the end of the month of Jestha.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Helvetas Nepal Observed International Women Day 2025
Mar 08, 2025
One in four countries report backlash on women’s rights in 2024
Mar 08, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain In Few Places of Gandaki, Koshi Provinces
Mar 08, 2025
Twenty Nepali Citizens rescued in Thailand have returned to their home country
Mar 07, 2025
Nepal Represents The Voices Of Countries Impacted From Climate Change, Minister Shahi
Mar 07, 2025

More on Economy

Kulman Ghsing has Been Asked To Explanation Fight Time, Why Should Not He Removed? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
PM Oli Inaugurated A Paper Industry With A Rs 2 Billion Investment From IME Group By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Export And Import Up From Nepalgunj Customs office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Prithvi Bahadur Pande has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Nepal Investment Mega Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
Global IME Bank To Organize Hackathon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 23 hours ago
Himalaya Airlines To Operate A Weekly Flight To Connect Pokhara With Lhasa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Helvetas Nepal has been instrumental in Nepal's development.: Dr. David Seddon By Keshab Poudel Mar 08, 2025
The Potential for Tourism from the Gulf – and China By Dr.David Seddon Mar 08, 2025
Helvetas Nepal Observed International Women Day 2025 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2025
US Rejects UN 2030 Agenda And SDGs By Agencies Mar 08, 2025
One in four countries report backlash on women’s rights in 2024 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 08, 2025
Trump Mulling Sanctions On Russia By Agencies Mar 08, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75