One in four countries report backlash on women’s rights in 2024

On International Women’s Day, UN Women calls on everyone to stand up for Rights, Empowerment and Equality for ALL Women and Girls Women’s and girls’ rights are facing unprecedented growing threats worldwide, from higher levels of discrimination to weaker legal protections, and less funding for programs and institutions that support and protect women.

UN Women’s latest report “Women's Rights in Review 30 Years After Beijing”, published ahead of the UN 50th International Women’s Day on March 8, shows that in 2024 nearly a quarter of governments worldwide reported a backlash on women’s rights.

Despite important progress, only 87 countries have ever been led by a woman, and a woman or girl is killed every 10 minutes by a partner or member of her own family. Digital technology and artificial intelligence spread harmful stereotypes, while the digital gender gap limits women’s opportunities.

In the past decade, the world registered a disturbing 50 percent increase in the number of women and girls living in conflict, and women’s rights defenders confront daily harassment, personal attacks and even death. Recent global crises—like COVID-19, the climate emergency, soaring food and fuel prices—are only increasing the urgency to respond. “When women and girls can rise, we all thrive.

Yet, globally, women’s human rights are under attack. Instead of mainstreaming equal rights, we’re seeing the mainstreaming of misogyny. Together, we must stand firm in making human rights, equality and empowerment a reality for all women and girls, for everyone, everywhere,” said António Guterres, UN Secretary-General.

“UN Women is committed to ensuring that ALL Women and Girls, everywhere, can fully enjoy their rights and freedoms” affirmed UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous. “Complex challenges stand in the way of gender equality and women’s empowerment, but we remain steadfast, pushing forward with ambition and resolve. Women and girls are demanding change—and they deserve nothing less.”

“Nepal has made significant strides in advancing women’s rights, from increasing women’s representation in leadership to expanding legal protections. But the road ahead requires bold action. We must invest in women and girls, ensure their voices are heard, and dismantle barriers that hinder progress,” said Patricia Fernandez-Pacheco, UN Women Country Representative, Nepal.

2025 marks 30 years of progress since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most visionary roadmap on women’s rights. The “Women's Rights in Review 30 Years After Beijing” report, which draws on feedback provided by 159 Governments to the United Nations Secretary-General, shows progress that must be acknowledged - since 1995, parity has been achieved in girls’ education and maternal mortality has dropped by a third. Women’s representation in parliaments more than doubled, and countries continue to remove discriminatory laws, with 1,531 legal reforms between 1995 and 2024 in 189 countries and territories.

It demonstrates that when women’s rights are fully upheld in their countries, families, communities, and economies flourish. Yet, significant efforts are still required to achieve gender equality and bring us closer to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. That’s why today’s report also features the new Beijing+30 Action Agenda, a courageous roadmap to complete our unfinished business by focusing on:

A digital revolution for all women and girls: We must ensure equal access to technology, equip women and girls to lead in AI and digital innovation, and guarantee their online safety and privacy. 2. Freedom from poverty: Investments in comprehensive social protection, universal health coverage, education, and robust care services are needed for women and girls to thrive and can create millions of green and decent jobs. 3. Zero violence: Countries must adopt and implement legislation to end violence against women and girls, in all its forms, with well-resourced plans that include support for community-based organizations on the front lines of response and prevention. Full and equal decision-making power: Temporary special measures like gender quotas have proven their effectiveness in rapidly increasing women’s participation. Peace and security: Fully finance national plans on women, peace and security and gender-responsive humanitarian aid are essential. Frontline women’s organizations, so often the first responders to crises, must receive dedicated, sustained funding to build lasting peace. 6. Climate justice: We must prioritize women’s and girls’ rights in climate adaptation, center their leadership and knowledge, and ensure they benefit from new green jobs.

Across these six Actions, putting young women and girls at the heart of our efforts is the best way to guarantee success, both today and tomorrow. These six plus one actions have the potential to unleash progress on women’s rights and put us back on track for 2030. The Beijing+30 commemoration and the forthcoming Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) are clear opportunities to enshrine this Action Agenda into national policies, regional strategies, and global agreements

In a pivotal year for women and girls, that is also a year of pushback and crises like no other, let us push women’s rights forward to create a world where all women and girls enjoy equal rights and equal opportunities. We can be the first generation that can live in an equal world.