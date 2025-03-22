US Approves Certain Programs Under MCC, Review Underway

March 22, 2025, 4:26 p.m.

The United States government has approved the implementation of certain programs under the MCC Nepal Compact Agreement.

But the authorization does not "indicate any specific outcome" from the Trump administration's review of grants Nepal has received from the US under the Compact, MCA Nepal said on its website.

"The activities that have been allowed to proceed include important procurement activities and essential office operations," MCA Nepal said in a statement on Friday. "MCA-Nepal is managing the resumption of activities and is committed to transparency."

MCA Nepal added, "MCA-Nepal is awaiting updates on the US government's foreign assistance review and is coordinating closely with the Government of Nepal and the Millennium Challenge Corporation to ensure that its work is done."

In February, the US government informed the Government of Nepal that it had suspended payments under the MCC for 90 days to review the grants received by Nepal.

Some commented that the postponement raised questions about the future of the largest foreign aid Nepal has ever received.

