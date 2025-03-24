Hitendra Dev Shakya appointed as Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority

March 24, 2025, 9:19 p.m.

The government has appointed Hitendra Dev Shakya as the Executive Director of Nepal Electricity Authority.

A cabinet meeting held on Monday evening appointed Shakya as the Executive Director, replacing Kulman Ghising.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Energy Minister Deepak Khadka had repeatedly tried to remove Ghising. He was asked for clarification five times to remove him from the position of Executive Director.

Energy Minister Khadka had been working tirelessly to remove Kulman. From parliament to public forums, he had been making statements against Kulman, forgetting his official dignity.

