WVI Nepal brings stakeholders together to reflect on a year of impact for children

World Vision International (WVI) Nepal, a child-focused organization dedicated to improving the well-being of children for over 24 years, hosted a national-level symposium in Kathmandu today to disseminate its Annual Progress Report for Fiscal Year 2024 (October 2023 – September 2024).

The event showcased key achievements and best practices across WVI Nepal’s core areas of work – health, education, child protection, livelihood, advocacy, gender equality, and disaster risk reduction – implemented in close collaboration with government bodies, civil society, and local partners.

In addition to the progress report, WVI Nepal also shared the findings of two recent studies: ‘Keeping Children Safe Online – A Study on Online Safety among Children in Nepal’ and ‘Knowledge, Attitudes, and Practices on Substance Use among Adolescents in Nepal’.

The event was graced by the Mayor of Kirtipur Municipality as SpecialGuest and brought together a diverse group of participants including Member Secretary of National Child Rights Council, Deputy Mayor of Chandragiri Municipality,child representatives, community representatives, government officials, donors, civil society organizations, media, and partner agencies.

Speaking at the event, the Mayor of Kirtipur Municipality,Mr. Krishna Man Dangol said,“We aim to declare Kirtipur Municipality a child-friendly municipality by the end of B.S. 2083, and we look forward to the collaboration of World Vision International Nepal in achieving this goal.”He also emphasized that there is no child labour in the municipality.

National Director of WVI Nepal Roslyn H. Gabriel said, “Keeping children safe is crucial to helping them reach their full potential. As risks to children continue to grow, World Vision remains committed to delivering impactful programs that protect and support the children and communities we serve.”

The Annual Progress Report for FY 2024 showcases WVI Nepal’s impact across health, education, livelihoods, child protection, and humanitarian response, with a strong focus on collaboration, sustainability, and child participation.

Over the past year, WVI Nepal helped 10,596 children recover from malnutrition and supported improvements in 61 health facilities. In education, 207 teachers were trained, 8 schools received computer labs, 438 classrooms were equipped with essential learning materials, and 29 new classrooms were built. Additionally, 10 local governments achieved Child-Friendly Local Governance (CFLG) status with WVI Nepal’s support in fulfilling the required indicators.

The installation of 216 hand pumps improved access to safe drinking water, and 170 assistive devices were distributed to children with disabilities to promote inclusive education. The organization also reached 46,450 people with emergency aid and built 32 temporary learning centres following the earthquakes in Jajarkot and Bajhang.