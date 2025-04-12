BRI Will Help Nepal To Achieve Economic Prosperity: Sujata Koirala

Sujata Koirala, a former Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Nepali Congress, emphasized the importance of Nepal maximizing the benefits of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), noting that all major political parties in the country support it. Koirala believes that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will support Nepal in achieving economic prosperity.

During the launch of the Nepali version of the BRI White Paper titled "A Pillar for Shared Future of the Global Community," she highlighted the deepening and diverse partnership between China and Nepal, with collaboration across various sectors. Koirala expressed that the Nepali version of the book will provide valuable insights for Nepali citizens to better understand the broader scope of the BRI and the projects to be implemented under it.

She mentioned that this year commemorates the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Nepal, highlighting Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's recent trip to China.

During Oli's visit, the two nations signed a cooperation framework agreement to jointly promote the Belt and Road Initiative, committing to enhance practical collaboration in key areas such as the economy, finance, transportation, logistics, trade, and industrial investment. This development was widely viewed as a positive advancement in China-Nepal relations.

Kalyan Raj Sharma, General Secretary of the Friend of Silk Road Club Nepal, expressed concern that Nepal is missing out on economic benefits due to delays in BRI project implementation. Dr. Sharma lamented the government's lack of action in this regard.

Dr. Sharma emphasized the importance of engaging policymakers, scholars, business leaders, and the general public in meaningful discussions about the contributions of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to global and regional prosperity, as well as its relevance to Nepal's development trajectory.

Dr. Xia Lu, an Associate Professor at Renmin University of China, highlighted the BRI as a transformative global development framework focused on enhancing connectivity, trade, and mutual cooperation.

Professor Xia emphasized the need for Nepal to begin implementing BRI projects to avoid further delays in geopolitics, noting that many countries around the world are already benefiting from such projects.

The event, organized by the Friend of Silk Road Club Nepal, featured Mahendra Subedi, a journalist from the National News Agency, who described the book as providing a comprehensive analysis of the BRI's role in promoting economic integration, infrastructure development, and cultural exchange among nations. Subedi also pointed out the significant opportunities for Nepal to benefit from BRI-related investments.