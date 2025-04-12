Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Why Two Dates And Their Importance

Hanuman Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, the epitome of devotion, strength, and courage. Observed with great fervor across India and in many parts of the world, Hanuman Jayanti inspires devotees to seek blessings for strength and protection. The year 2025 brings a unique aspect to this festival, as Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated twice, an occurrence rooted in cultural and astronomical reasons. Let’s explore the details of Hanuman Jayanti 2025, its dates, significance, rituals, and how to celebrate it at home.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Date and Time

In 2025, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on two occasions due to regional differences and calendrical interpretations:

First Hanuman Jayanti

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Tithi: Chaitra Purnima (Full Moon Day in the Hindu month of Chaitra)

Pooja Muhurat: 3:21 AM to 5:51 AM (April 12, 2025)

Second Hanuman Jayanti

Date: Thursday, December 25, 2025

Tithi: Margashirsha Amavasya (New Moon Day in the Hindu month of Margashirsha)

Pooja Muhurat: 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM (duration: 1 hour and 15 minutes)

These dual dates arise because different regions follow different lunar calendars. While the Chaitra Purnima Hanuman Jayanti is widely observed in North India, the Margashirsha Amavasya Hanuman Jayanti is more common in states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Why Are There Two Hanuman Jayantis?

The celebration of Hanuman Jayanti twice a year is due to regional and cultural variations in the interpretation of Hindu calendars:

Chaitra Purnima (North India): This date aligns with the traditional belief that Lord Hanuman was born on the full moon day of Chaitra month.

Margashirsha Amavasya (South India): This date marks Hanuman’s manifestation day, celebrated as “Hanuman Vijayam” in parts of South India.

Both dates honor Lord Hanuman’s birth and his unwavering devotion to Lord Rama, but the rituals and timing vary.

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti holds profound significance for Hindus. Lord Hanuman symbolizes devotion, selflessness, and strength. He is revered as the greatest devotee of Lord Rama and plays a pivotal role in the Ramayana. Devotees celebrate Hanuman Jayanti to seek his blessings for courage, protection from evil, and success in endeavors.

Pooja Muhurat for Hanuman Jayanti 2025

Timely rituals are crucial for any Hindu festival, and Hanuman Jayanti is no exception. Observing the festival during the specified pooja muhurat enhances the spiritual benefits:

Chaitra Purnima Pooja Muhurat: 3:21 AM to 5:51 AM (April 12, 2025)

Margashirsha Amavasya Pooja Muhurat: 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM (December 25, 2025)

During these hours, devotees perform rituals, chant mantras, and offer prayers to Lord Hanuman.

How to Celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2025

Celebrating Hanuman Jayanti involves devotion, rituals, and prayers. Here’s how you can honor Lord Hanuman:

Early Morning Bath: Start the day with a bath and wear clean clothes. This symbolizes physical and spiritual purity.

Hanuman Chalisa Recitation: Chant the Hanuman Chalisa to invoke Lord Hanuman’s blessings. Reciting it 11 or 108 times is considered auspicious.

Visit Hanuman Temples: Pay homage at a Hanuman temple by offering red sindoor, garlands, and sweet treats like laddoos.

Fasting: Many devotees observe a fast on this day, abstaining from grains and consuming fruits, milk, and nuts.

Ramayana Reading: Reading the Sundar Kand section of the Ramayana brings immense spiritual benefits and blessings.

Lighting Diyas: Light oil lamps and incense sticks in front of Hanuman idols or pictures to create a divine atmosphere.

Charity and Service: Donate food, clothes, or money to the needy, as service to humanity aligns with Lord Hanuman’s values.

How to Do Hanuman Jayanti Puja at Home

If you cannot visit a temple, you can perform Hanuman Jayanti puja at home with these steps:

Prepare the Puja Area: Clean and decorate a space with flowers and set up a picture or idol of Lord Hanuman.

Offerings: Place fruits, sweets, and a bowl of water as offerings.

Puja Rituals: Light a diya and incense sticks. Chant Hanuman Chalisa and other mantras dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

Aarti: Perform aarti with a camphor diya, circling it clockwise in front of the idol or picture.

Prasad Distribution: Distribute the offerings as prasad among family and friends.

Meditation: Conclude the puja with a few moments of silence or meditation.

Mantras for Hanuman Jayanti

Chanting mantras on Hanuman Jayanti amplifies devotion and invokes Lord Hanuman’s blessings. Some popular mantras include:

Hanuman Gayatri Mantra: “Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dheemahi Tanno Hanuman Prachodayat”

Hanuman Moola Mantra: “Om Ham Hanumate Rudratmakaya Hum Phat”

Hanuman Chalisa: Recite the complete Hanuman Chalisa with devotion.

Conclusion

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 is a special occasion that brings devotees closer to Lord Hanuman’s divine qualities. Whether celebrated on Chaitra Purnima or Margashirsha Amavasya, the festival’s rituals and significance remain inspiring. Mark your calendar for April 12 and December 25, 2025, and prepare to immerse yourself in devotion, strength, and positivity. May Lord Hanuman’s blessings be with you always!

FAQ About Hanuman Jayanti 2025

Q: Is there 2 Hanuman Jayanti in 2025? Yes, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 12 (Chaitra Purnima) and December 25 (Margashirsha Amavasya) in 2025.

Q: What are the 2 dates of Hanuman Jayanti in 2025? The two dates are:

April 12, 2025

December 25, 2025

Q: Why are there two Hanuman Jayantis? The dual celebrations stem from regional differences. North India celebrates on Chaitra Purnima, while South India observes it on Margashirsha Amavasya.

Q: What is the significance of Hanuman Jayanti? Hanuman Jayanti honors Lord Hanuman’s birth and his qualities of devotion, strength, and selflessness. Devotees seek his blessings for protection and success.

Q: How to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti? Celebrate by visiting temples, fasting, chanting mantras, and performing puja at home or temples.

read in hindi click here.

To know more detailed about Lord Hanuman click Here : The Legend of Lord Hanuman: Complete Insights into the Immortal Devotee of Shri Ram

If there is a delay in reviewing the constitution, the streets will become even more angry: Shekhar Koirala

Chinese President Xi Denounces US Tariffs Amid Trade War

Chinese President Xi Jinping has criticized the United States amid the ongoing trade turmoil. He said there will be "no winners in a tariff war." His comments come as China has hiked levies on American goods to 125 percent.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing on Friday.

He said Washington's moves go against the world, and will only lead to self-isolation.

The Chinese leader stressed that his country is an economic powerhouse, with its large population and industrial potential that can underpin the global economy.

He called on China and the European Union to work together to resist "unilateral bullying."

Chinse Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian warned that Beijing is ready to dig in. "These countermeasures against American bullying are to protect our legitimate rights and interests, to safeguard international rules and order, and to protect common interests around the globe," Lin said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday that US President Donald Trump is maintaining his tough stance against China.

Leavitt said, "The president made it very clear, when the United States is punched, he will punch back harder, and he hopes to make a deal that benefits the American worker and our companies that have been ripped off for far too long."

The US has targeted China with a tariff rate of 145 percent.