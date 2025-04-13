World Expo 2025 Osaka kicks off Sunday

The 2025 World Expo in Osaka officially opened to the public on Sunday.

The entrance gates opened at 9 a.m. as people lined up in the rain. The Yumeshima train station near the venue was crowded with people heading for the event.

On the "Grand Ring," which is a symbol of the Expo, about 10,000 people sang Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 to welcome visitors.

The Grand Ring is the world's largest wooden structure built in a shape that wraps around overseas pavilions, with a circumference of about 2 kilometers.

More than 140,000 people are expected to visit on the first day.

Ribbon cutting ceremony

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at around 8:30 a.m. at the venue on the man-made island of Yumeshima.

It was attended by Minister for the World Expo 2025 Ito Yoshitaka, Tokura Masakazu, Chairman of the Japan Business Federation, who heads the association overseeing the Expo, and other officials.

Tokura declared the Expo open, and participants cut a ribbon to mark the opening.

'Unity in Diversity'

The Grand Ring expresses the expo's concept of "Unity in Diversity." The pavilions of participating countries are housed within it.

Exhibits feature a miniature artificial beating heart made of iPS cells, the latest android models, and "flying cars" with three groups holding flight demonstrations.

Participating nations, regions, and organizations will each be allocated a "National Day." This will provide an opportunity to hold ceremonies and events for guests to further understand unique cultures and traditions.

Countries in the middle of conflicts, such as Ukraine and Palestine will also take part in the expo.

The organizers are expecting over 28 million visitors by October with more than 140,000 visitors arriving on opening day.

Meanwhile, expo organizers say that some countries have postponed their opening for the time being in order to complete preparations. The latest expo information updates will be available on the official website.

The opening ceremony on Saturday

The opening ceremony of the 2025 World Expo, themed "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," was held in Osaka on Saturday.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, as well as about 1,300 people, including Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and those representing participating countries, attended the ceremony Saturday.

Emperor Naruhito said, "It is my sincere hope that Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan will serve as an opportunity for people around the world to respect not only their own lives, but also the lives of those around them and the various forms of life that exist in nature, and to be inspired to work together to create a sustainable future."

Crown Prince Akishino, who is the event's honorary president, placed his hand over a transparent plate to open a screen. A video of a fanfare performance on the Grand Ring, a wooden structure symbolizing the Expo, was shown.

Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru said, "The world is facing various crises of "division" now. In times such as these, I believe it is extremely meaningful for people from around the globe to come together to discuss the theme of "life" and to be exposed to cutting-edge technology, diverse ways of thinking, and cultures."

High school students from Osaka Prefecture carrying flags of participating countries and international organizations marched as part of the performance.

Traditional kabuki and Japanese drumming was also included.