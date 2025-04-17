550,000 Students' Future At Stake Due To Teachers' strike

April 17, 2025, 10:38 a.m.

As teachers in Kathmandu continue their protest for two weeks, concerns arise about how to proceed with final higher secondary exams.

The National Examination Board and Ministry of Education are urging teachers to support Grade 12 exams, b ut the Teachers' Federation is adamant about not cooperating until their demands are met. The strike, which began peacefully on Magh 20, has escalated, putting the future of 550,000 students in jeopardy.

The government compelled us to make a decision to cancel the 12th-grade exams. Our peaceful protest went unheard," stated Somnath Giri, president of the Nepal Teachers' Association, leading the protest under the Teachers' Federation.

The National Examination Board has emphasized that conducting the Grade 12 examination is not feasible without the participation of community school teachers.

Mahashram Sharma, chairman of the National Examinations Board, stressed the importance of not taking lightly the impact on the future of approximately five and a half lakh students if there is a delay in the exams.

Data indicates a growing trend in Nepal of students pursuing higher education abroad after completing grade 12.

Officials are concerned that any delay in the Grade 12 exams could hinder students' admission to domestic and international universities that operate on fixed schedules.

Sharma emphasized the significance of timely completion ofschool-level exams, especially those related to university admissions."

Sharma, the Examination Board Chairman, expressed optimism that the Nepal government and the Teachers' Federation will come to an agreement, allowing the exams to proceed as scheduled. He emphasized the importance of not halting exams, even amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharma pointed out that previous

Grade 12 exams were disrupted in 2063 BS during the 'Second People's Movement', in 2072 BS due to the earthquake, and in 2077 BS because of the pandemic.The National Examination Board has emphasized the importance of community school teachers' participation in conducting the Grade 12 examination. According to

Sharma, the chairman of the examination board, a substantial number of teachers and staff, including supervisors and invigilators, are necessary for the successful administration of the Grade 12 exam. He stresse

d that the involvement of community school teachers is crucial for the exam to be conducted effectively.

Sharma highlighted the need for collaboration between teachers from both community and institutional schools, stating that it is a collective responsibility. He expressed concerns about solely relying on institutional schools for exam administration if community school teachers do not participate, emphasizing the importance of a joint effort.

The government is facing a challenge with the increasing number of students going abroad and the rising amount of money leaving the country. To address this issue, the government should implement measures to retain students within the country.

This could include improving the quality of education, offering more opportunities for higher education and skill development, and creating a conducive environment for students to pursue their academic and career goals domestically.

By investing in education and creating attractive opportunities for students, the government can help curb the trend of students going abroad.

