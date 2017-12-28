Nepal To Measure Mt Everest On Its Own

Nepal To Measure Mt Everest On Its Own

Dec. 28, 2017, 6:53 a.m.

Nepal is set to begin measuring the height of Mt Everest on its own within two weeks after setting aside India’s proposal for a joint exercise to survey the world’s tallest peak in the wake of the devastating 2015 earthquake.

After Indian proposal, China also made similar proposal for Nepal to measure jointly the height of Mt. Everest.

A secretariat has been set up for the work and officials said the task of measuring the height of Mt Everest will take two years and cost more than Rs 250 million.

According to a news report in Indian Media,though India offered to jointly measure the height of Mt Everest with the Nepalese side, officials here rejected the proposal, saying the country would conduct the exercise on its own this time.

Ganesh Bhatta, director general of Department of Survey that is playing a leading role in the survey, contended Nepal’s decision shouldn’t be seen as a rejection of India’s offer.

“Before receiving the Indian proposal, we had already started the plan to measure the height with our own resources. So there is no question of rejecting or accepting the Indian proposal,” said Bhatta.

“It is a question of self-respect too. So we humbly declined India’s offer to become part (of the exercise). Second, once we measure the height of Everest, the capability of the Department of Survey will be strengthened and we will have more equipment for other tasks too,” he said.

Asked if there was any proposal from China to join the survey since Mt Everest is located along the border of the two countries, Bhatta said no such offer had made been made so far.

“But they have told us that they are ready to assist Nepal at any time if we need any help. If we need any help and support, we will seek support from both India and China,” he said.

In 2011, Nepal had planned to measure the height of Mt Everest and allocated Rs 8 million for the effort. The work was stopped when the finance ministry told officials not to use money for “unproductive works”.

After the great earthquake of 2015 and speculation that the height of Mt Everest could have been changed by the temblors and aftershocks, the government decided to measure the world’s tallest mountain.

“The most important thing is the data that will come out from the survey,” Bhatta said. “If foreigners measure the data, they will only provide us the height of the Everest but (they wouldn’t) share the critical data we need. If we measure it on our own, we can store the data and carry out analysis, which will remain our property and be useful for years.”

According to the first scientific measurement conducted in 1856, the height of Mt Everest is 8,848 metres. The new study will not only reveal the actual height but also show the impact of climate change on the mountain.

There has also been speculation of a possible shift in Mt Everest’s position following the 2015 quake, but there has been no scientific research to check these claims.

Bhatta said it is difficult for technicians to climb Mt Everest and authorities plan to train Sherpa porters, who are expert climbers, to carry the technical equipment needed to measure the height. The trained Sherpas will begin the measurements during the next climbing season.

The Department of Survey will take the help of international experts and scientists in the process, he added.

Hindustan Times reports that to make the findings credible and widely accepted, tools and methods such as GPS, gravity survey measurement, vertical height measurement and mathematical survey will be used along with direct measurement and triangulation.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Government Announces Rs. 5000 Monthly Allowances To Kidney Failure, Cancer, Spinal Injury Patients
Dec 28, 2017
Japan Provides Assistance For Strengthening Disaster Resilience In Doti
Dec 27, 2017
Kulman Ghising Reaches New Delhi To Renew Power Procurement Deal With India
Dec 27, 2017
Nepal’s First Governance Mobile Application Launched
Dec 27, 2017
India Bars South Asian Countries From Forging Closer Cooperation With China: Chinese Scholar
Dec 27, 2017

More on News

Government Announces Rs. 5000 Monthly Allowances To Kidney Failure, Cancer, Spinal Injury Patients By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
Japan Provides Assistance For Strengthening Disaster Resilience In Doti By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal’s First Governance Mobile Application Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
JICA Hands Over A Reconstructed Police Office in Gorkha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Christianity Spreads In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Forest Officials Rescue Nepal’s Last Dancing Bears By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Kulman Ghising Reaches New Delhi To Renew Power Procurement Deal With India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2017
India Bars South Asian Countries From Forging Closer Cooperation With China: Chinese Scholar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2017
China Has Actively Intervened In Domestic Politics In Nepal: Shyam Sharan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2017
If You Want Your Own Business One Day By Shradha Gyawali Dec 26, 2017
Never Solving Issue Of Traffic Congestion By LS Ghimire Dec 26, 2017
Radisson Hotel To Organize Live Performance On New Year’s Eve By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2017

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.10, December 08-2017 (Mangsir 22, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.9, November 24-2017 (Mangsir 8, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.08, November 10-2017 (Kartik 24, 2074)