Nepali Christians Community To File Petition to Government to Remove Anti-Conversion Law

Nepali Christians Community To File Petition to Government to Remove Anti-Conversion Law

Jan. 21, 2018, 9:18 a.m.

Following the promulgation of  the recent Civil Code, the conversation continues to be an illegal punishable by years in prison and fine of Rs. 50,000.00. Nepali Christians community files Petition to Government to Remove Anti-Conversion Law.

In 2015, Nepal changed its constitution to become a secular nation with the freedom of religion. However, in October, Nepal’s President Bidhya Dev Bhandari signed a Criminal Code Bill into law. This law, known as the anti-conversion law, makes religious conversion illegal and punishable by five years in prison and a fine of 50,000 rupees.

The law technically prohibits any person from sharing their faith or converting to a different faith. Furthermore, the freedom of religion in Nepal was already restricted by the 2015 constitution in Article 26 (3) where it states,

 

“No person shall, in the exercise of the right conferred by this Article, do, or cause to be done, any act which may be contrary to public health, decency and morality or breach public peace, or convert another person from one religion to another or any act or conduct that may jeopardize other’s religion and such act shall be punishable by law.”

According to Mission Network News, it’s questionable if this law was influenced by Nepal’s relationship with India, a country where many of its states also have anti-conversion laws. With that said, when Nepal declared itself as a secular nation, India essentially blackmailed the nation by blocking supplies from entering.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal, World Bank Sign Three Agreements Totaling $440 Million
Jan 21, 2018
Nepal Should Be Declared A Hindu State: Hmanand Giri
Jan 21, 2018
Bangladesh To Invest In Hydroelectric Projects In Nepal
Jan 21, 2018
Half Of Valley’s Vehicles Violates Emission Norms
Jan 20, 2018
Nepal Welcomes Normalizing Relations Between Two Koreas
Jan 20, 2018

More on News

Nepal Should Be Declared A Hindu State: Hmanand Giri By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 57 minutes ago
Half Of Valley’s Vehicles Violates Emission Norms By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Nepal Welcomes Normalizing Relations Between Two Koreas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Police Arrests Three With Leopard Skin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
BIMSTEC FTA Has To Be Concluded At The Earliest: Foreign Secretary Bairagi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Tensions Run High In Nepal Over Provincial Capitals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal, World Bank Sign Three Agreements Totaling $440 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 21, 2018
HAMI Monitoring Accountability By A Correspondent Jan 21, 2018
“State Of Reconstruction Is Pathetic” Min Bahadur Shahi By A Correspondent Jan 21, 2018
EARTHQUAKE RECONSTRUCTION Heritage Under Assault By Keshab Poudel Jan 21, 2018
CHANDRA DHAKAL Rejuvenating Chandragiri By Keshab Poudel Jan 21, 2018
HIMALAYA SUMSHER RANA Celebrations At 90 By Keshab Poudel Jan 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.10, December 08-2017 (Mangsir 22, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75