Israeli Ambassador Goder Paid A Courtesy Call on DPM Lamichhane

March 26, 2024, 8:53 a.m.

Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Hanan Goder called on Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane at the latter's office in the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday.

During the meeting, matters relating to the current situation of Nepali citizens in Israel, scholarships for Nepali students, safe return of Bipin Joshi to Nepal, etc. were discussed, said DPM Lamichhane's Secretariat.

Matters related to cooperation in the fields of agriculture, information technology, job creation and further expanding and strengthening of Nepal-Israel relations were also discussed on the occasion reports RSS.

