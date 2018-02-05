Pakistani Embassy Hosted A Program To Discuss Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistani Embassy Hosted A Program To Discuss Jammu and Kashmir

Feb. 5, 2018, 5:43 p.m.

Embassy of Pakistan, Kathmandu, organized a talk program on the topic Historical Perspective of Jammu and Kashmir Dispute on 05 February 2018. The Attended by large segments of Nepalese society including parliamentarians, think thanks, intellectuals, Academicians, media persons and civil society,

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of Pakistan, people of Pakistan and people around the world observed 05 February as Solidarity Day to express their solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in support of their right of self determination.Kashmir Solidarity Day ,05 Feb 2018 (1).jpg

Ambassador of Pakistan drew attention on historical perspective of Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He emphasized dire need for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per wishes and aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir; guaranteed to them by UN resolutions. He said that this is also imperative for lasting peace in the region.

Senior journalist Rajan Karki, noted scholar, author expert and analyst, Dr Shastra Dutta Pant and D.R. Lamichani, Chairman Ghuheswari Boarding higher Secondary School expressed their views on the eve.

President Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day reiterated  its unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for the realization of the inalienable right to self determination, in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

 

 

 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

We Don’t Have Budget To Increase Housing Grant Immediately: CEO Bhusal
Feb 04, 2018
Indian External Affairs Minister Swaraj’s Nepal Visit Was Untimely: Maoist Spokesperson Bhusal
Feb 03, 2018
Nepali Tea Gets International Trademark
Feb 03, 2018
Tourism Minister Dev Invites Chinese Tourists To Visit Nepal
Feb 03, 2018
Pashupatinath Visit Excluded From Swaraj Nepal Trip
Feb 03, 2018

More on News

We Don’t Have Budget To Increase Housing Grant Immediately: CEO Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Indian External Affairs Minister Swaraj’s Nepal Visit Was Untimely: Maoist Spokesperson Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Nepali Tea Gets International Trademark By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Pashupatinath Visit Excluded From Swaraj Nepal Trip By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
Indian Foreign Minister Swaraj Returns, Indian Embassy Says The Visit Successful By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Japan Provides Medical Equipment To A Community Health Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

JICA Support to Safe Sky By A Correspondent Feb 05, 2018
”Competition More Intense Now” Ashoke SJB Rana By A Correspondent Feb 05, 2018
Much Ado About Nothing By Abijit Sharma Feb 05, 2018
Conformist Society By Deepak Raj Joshi Feb 05, 2018
The Awakening II By Greta Rana Feb 04, 2018
Magic Sevens By Hemang Dixit Feb 04, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75