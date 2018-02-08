Japan Provides Support To Reconstruction Of School Building

Japan provided to support the reconstruction of a school damaged in the 2105 earthquake in Sertung of Dhading District.The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masashi Ogawa and Rankesh Gurung, Chairperson of HEED Nepal, signed an agreement for the rebuilding of Shree Chyamradevi Secondary School in Dhading District.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan Under the agreement, the Embassy of Japan will provide a grant assistance of USD 90,909 (about NPR 9.2 million) under the Japanese Government's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP). This financial assistance comes in addition to the earthquake recovery support that Japan has provided to the Government of Nepal.

The support will be used to reconstruct two school buildings; a one-room building and a two-room building, three rooms in total. The school had a two-story building with eight classrooms that was destroyed in the 2015 earthquake and forced the school to hold classes in temporary learning centers and a hut.

The new structure will have one story with the capacity to accommodate three grades. According to a press release, the Government of Japan hopes that the project will provide a safe learning environment for students and will contribute towards improving the quality of education.

“The Embassy of Japan believes that such projects can also contribute towards accomplishing the ‘Build Back Better’ ideal while providing a better educational environment to students. The Embassy also believes that the project can further enhance the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal,” said a press release.