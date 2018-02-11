Indian Ambassador Puri Inaugurates Odissi Dance

Indian Artists Perform Odissi Dance

Feb. 11, 2018, 8:39 a.m.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri and veteran Nepali actress Mithila Sharma inaugurated the Odissi Dance amid a function. The dance performances were enjoyed by a full house audience representing all sections of the Nepali society.

Indian Cultural Centre, Embassy of India (Kathmandu) showcased Odissi Dance recitals at a cultural event organized to celebrate  “70 years of Diplomatic ties between India & Nepal” and “Maha Shivaratri Festival” at Nepal Army Auditorium, Kathmandu on February 10.According to a press release issued by Indian Cultural Center, the event featured a most versatile 10-member Odissi dance troupe led by Dr. Sujata Mishra from Odissa, India.Indian Ambassador to Nepal Puri addresing the program.jpg

A noted Odissi dance exponent and choreographer, Dr. Mishra has been contributing and invigoratingOdissi dance form for the last four decades. At the same event, the students and artists of Indian Cultural Centre-Kathmandu performed various Folk dance forms.

“As close neighbors, India and Nepal share a unique relationship of friendship and cooperation characterized by deeply rooted people-to-people contacts of kinship and culture. Indian culture and its performing art forms have enjoyed love and appreciation across Nepal over the centuries. The backbone of this special and privileged partnership is the friendship and understanding between peoples of the two countries. It is this cultural bondage that has built solid bridges of friendship and understanding between our two nations. The affection of Nepali people towards India is immensely treasured in India,” said a press release.Indian Culture Center Concert Inauguration 2.jpg

To this end, this dance performance by the Odissi Dance troupe from India is an effort of the Indian Cultural Centre, Embassy of India (Kathmandu) aimed at further cementing our age-old bilateral relations, shared sensibilities, affinities and common cultural values.

The visit of the 10-member Odissi troupe led by Dr. Sujata Mishra was supported by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi. This event would contribute in enhancing people to people contacts in days ahead. The troupe also performed at the C. V. Raman Auditorium of the Kathmandu University on February 09, 2108.

 

