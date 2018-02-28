Japan Provides Grant For Construction And Improvement Of ANFA Facilities

The Government of Japan has decided to provide financial assistance of USD 71,581.00, equivalent to approximately 7.4 million Nepali Rupees to the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) for Construction and Improving of Facilities at Satdobato Football Stadium, under the Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots Project (GCGP) and Japan's “Sport for Tomorrow” initiative.



A grant contract for the project was signed and exchanged today by Masashi Ogawa Ambassador of Japan to Nepal and Dhirendra Kumar Pradhan, General Secretary of ANFA.

Tokyo is going to host the Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games in 2020, and the Sport for Tomorrow initiative is an undertaking of Japan to strengthen global unity through sporting activities in line with the spirit of the Olympic Games. Also with a similar spirit, Japan has been assisting Nepal’s sports sector in building sporting infrastructures and technical training.

ANFA will use the grant to renovate the players’ locker room and furnish the technical training room and office space and to build toilet facilities in the stadium premises.The upgrading of facilities at Satdobato with GCGP support will add to the convenience for sportswomen and men, and the public, and also contribute towards improving ANFA’s services and training programs for Nepal football.

“The Embassy of Japan expects the project to contribute towards improving the sporting sector in Nepal while also enhancing cordial relations between the two countries,” said a press release issued by Embassy of Japan.