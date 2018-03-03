Foreign Secretary Bairagi Urges ITC To Support To Nepal’s Trade Related Capacity Building

Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi met with Arancha Gonzalez, Executive Director of the International Trade Centre (ITC) today in Geneva.

During the meeting, Foreign Secretary exchanged the views on the technical cooperation and capacity building of the least developed countries. Foreign Secretary Bairagi requested Gonzalez for support to Nepal’s trade related capacity building and for the study of tourism value chain in Nepal to build on concrete project to identify and develop critical aspects of value chain at the forward and backward of the tourism sector.

Today itself, Foreign Secretary had a meeting with Francis Gurry, Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

According to a press release issued by Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations Geneva, the meeting revolved around how the least developed country like Nepal can benefit from the technical cooperation and assistance from the WIPO and how to strike balance between the development need of least developed countries and protection of intellectual properties. The Foreign Secretary also appraised on the comprehensive intellectual property policy framework that Nepal has recently formulated.