Regional Kick-Off Workshop Of The Project

“This Workshop is a testimony to SAARC’s increasing engagement and collaboration with regional and international organizations, as well as with its observers. It is also a good example of SAARC’s interest in project-based collaboration.”

May 8, 2018, 9:13 p.m.

Amjad Hussain B. Sial, Secretary General of SAARC, addressed the Inaugural Session of the Regional Kick-off Workshop of the Project, Strengthening Regional Infrastructure and Cooperation in the field of Quality Infrastructure, that commenced in Kathmandu from today.

According to press release issued by SAARC, the two-day start-up Workshop was organized by Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) (National Metrology Institute) of the Federal Republic of Germany in collaboration with Nepal Bureau of Standards and Metrology.

 Matrika Prasad Yadav, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Nepal graced the occasion with his presence as the Chief Guest.

In his address, the Secretary General thanked PTB for launching the project in 2010, which is now in its third and final phase for the period 2018-2021. Giving due regard to SAARC’s collaboration with its partners, including PTB, he said, “This Workshop is a testimony to SAARC’s increasing engagement and collaboration with regional and international organizations, as well as with its observers.  It is also a good example of SAARC’s interest in project-based collaboration.”

Addressing the Workshop, he further said, “Home to one fourth of humanity and endowed with abundant human and natural resources, the SAARC region has vast potential for socio-economic development and improving the quality of life of the peoples.  Moreover, with a consumer market of 1.7 billion people, South Asia is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. These advantages provide tremendous potential for enhanced intra-regional trade for sustained economic growth.”

SAARC and PTB signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2003 with the objective to implement technical cooperation projects in the area of metrology, standards, testing, quality management, accreditation and certification, collectively known as MSTQ, in the Member States of SAARC. 

Since the signing of the MoU, PTB has provided numerous capacity building programmes in the field of Metrology and Accreditation to the Member States and has been an important development partner of SAARC for project-based collaboration.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Project For Enhancing The Quality Of TVET
May 08, 2018
World Bank Country Manager Takes Up Position In Kathmandu
May 08, 2018
British Minister To Visit Nepal
May 08, 2018
SJVN Receives Generation Licence Of Arun-III
May 08, 2018
Tourism Promotion In Federal Setup Discussed
May 08, 2018

More on News

Project For Enhancing The Quality Of TVET By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
World Bank Country Manager Takes Up Position In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
British Minister To Visit Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Tourism Promotion In Federal Setup Discussed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 20 minutes ago
PM Oli Consults With Former PMs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 23 minutes ago
National Journalism Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 25 minutes ago

The Latest

Modi’ Nepal's Visit: Banking On Faith By Yubaraj Ghimire May 08, 2018
SJVN Receives Generation Licence Of Arun-III By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2018
Industrialists Reiterate Demand For Subsidy, Incentives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2018
South Asia Leaders Meet In Nepal To Radically Improve Education In The Rgion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2018
Managing Economic Pragmatism of Neighborly Relations By Kedar Neupane May 07, 2018
China To Conduct Feasibility Study By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.17, March 23, 2018 (Chaitra 09, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75