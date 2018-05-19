CoAS Rajendra Chhetri Returns Home From Pakistan

CoAS Rajendra Chhetri Returns Home From Pakistan

May 19, 2018, 8:55 a.m.

The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Rajendra Chhetri has returned home after completing three-day official visit to Pakistan, on Friday.

At the invitation at Pakistan’s Armed Forces Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mohamood Hayat, CoAS Chhetri had left for Pakistan on Monday.

On the occasion, Nepal Army Chief Rajendra Chhetri called on Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, defence minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Hayat and Chief of Army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Similarly, CoAS Chhetri also visited Pakistan’s Defence Export Promotion Organisation and various ports in Baluchistan province in Pakistan.

Source: The Himalayan Times

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Sandeep Lamichanne To Bowl Against Chennai Super Kings
May 19, 2018
Plane Crashes In Cuba Killing More Than 100, Investigation Underway
May 19, 2018
New Communist Party’s General Convention In Two Years
May 19, 2018
271 Climbers Reach Top Of Mt. Everest, One American Climber Reportedly Dies
May 19, 2018
Bibeksheel Sajha Appoints Lawyer Samikshya Baskota As Povince 3 Coordinator
May 19, 2018

More on News

Sandeep Lamichanne To Bowl Against Chennai Super Kings By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 minutes ago
Plane Crashes In Cuba Killing More Than 100, Investigation Underway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 minutes ago
New Communist Party’s General Convention In Two Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Bibeksheel Sajha Appoints Lawyer Samikshya Baskota As Povince 3 Coordinator By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
Japan Proves Equipments For Disaster Management In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 50 minutes ago
Ambassador Dr. Subedi Presented Letters Of Credence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 8 minutes ago

The Latest

271 Climbers Reach Top Of Mt. Everest, One American Climber Reportedly Dies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2018
Modi’s Nepal Visit: More Drama Than Substance By Pramod Jaiswal May 18, 2018
China Welcomes The Merger Of Nepal’s Two Communist Parties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2018
Lawmakers Draw Attention Of Government To National And Local Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2018
EU Federica Mogherini On The Occasion Of The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia And Biphobia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2018
Finance Ministry Vows To Facilitate Banks To Open Branches In Local Units By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.17, March 23, 2018 (Chaitra 09, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75