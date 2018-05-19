CoAS Rajendra Chhetri Returns Home From Pakistan

The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Rajendra Chhetri has returned home after completing three-day official visit to Pakistan, on Friday.

At the invitation at Pakistan’s Armed Forces Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mohamood Hayat, CoAS Chhetri had left for Pakistan on Monday.

On the occasion, Nepal Army Chief Rajendra Chhetri called on Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, defence minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Hayat and Chief of Army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Similarly, CoAS Chhetri also visited Pakistan’s Defence Export Promotion Organisation and various ports in Baluchistan province in Pakistan.

