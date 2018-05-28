Nepali Sign Language Dictionary, Mobile App, Visual Materials Launched

On Monday 28 May, the Right Honourable Chairperson of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens Tham Maya Thapa and Australia’s Ambassador to Nepal Peter Budd launched Nepali Sign Language (NSL) Dictionary, Nepali Sign Language Mobile Application, Video DVD and website of National Federation of the Deaf Nepal.

Addressing the inauguration program, NA Chairperson Timilsina said the NSL materials would support the hearing-impaired, parents of children with hearing impairment and the broader hearing community to improve communication with and within the hearing-impaired. He also stressed on the need for more NSL interpreters to make it easy for communications with persons with hearing impairment.

Chairperson Timilsina also stressed the need to allocate sufficient resources for those with disability to ensure inclusion in all spheres of community activities.

According to press release issued by Australian Embassy, Minister Thapa said expressed government’s commitment towards providing persons with disabilities more opportunities and resources for their personal development and access to education.

Ambassador Budd said Nepalis should not be defined by their disability but should be given the opportunity to be defined by their contributions. The Australian embassy was extremely happy to support the Nepal National Federation of the Deaf to upgrade the Nepali Sign Language Dictionary and prepare a digital version of the dictionary. He hoped the materials would go some way to providing the hearing-impaired with enhanced opportunities and access to learning. Training for people to become Nepali Sign Language interpreters and the introduction of Sign Language in national school curriculum could further promote inclusion of the hearing-impaired in Nepal’s vibrant and diverse society.

The updated NSL Dictionary has 4,300 sign words with their meanings and usages which is also accessible through the android version of the NSL Dictionary. 

