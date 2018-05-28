Video Message On The International Day Of United Nations Peacekeepers

On 29 May, 1948, the United Nations Security Council authorized the first United Nations peacekeeping operation – the UN Truce Supervision Organization in the Middle East.

May 28, 2018, 9:20 p.m.

According to press release issued by UN Secretary, on this 70th anniversary, we express our gratitude to the more than one million men and women who have served under the UN flag, saving countless lives.

We honor the more than 3,700 blue helmets who paid the ultimate price. 

And we pay tribute to the fourteen missions working around the clock today to protect people and advance the cause of peace.

This year, I will spend International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers in Mali to express my solidarity with colleagues facing high casualties and enormous volatility.

As we recognize a legacy of service and sacrifice around the world, I am also committed to taking action for peacekeeping — action to make our operations safer and more effective in today’s challenging environments.

We also are committed to reinforcing the important role our forces must play in promoting human rights and addressing sexual exploitation and abuse.

United Nations peacekeeping is a proven investment in global peace, security and prosperity.

Together, let us pledge to do all we can to enable that mission to succeed.

