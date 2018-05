BIMSTEC General Secretary Shahidul Islam has called on President Bidya Devi Bhandari at latter’s office in Sheetal Niwas in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

On the occasion, both the leaders discussed on making BIMSTEC process more effective for the promotion of cooperation among the members states, as stated in the statement.

Likewise, high ranking government officials were also present.

Source: The Himalayan Times