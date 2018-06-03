Nepal Police Promotes 83 Police Personnel

The promotion committee of Nepal Police has recommended 83 staffers as Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent of Police.

June 3, 2018, 11:19 a.m.

dsp1.PNG

dsp 2.PNG

The committee promoted 28 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) as Superintendent of Police (SP) where Achyutam Prasad Pudasaini tops the list, followed by Pratap Kumar Gurung. 

Liikewise, 55 Inspectors have also been promoted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) post.

police ins1.jpgpolice ins2.jpgpolice ins3.jpg

According to My Republica, police Inspector Mim Bahadur Lama is top on the list followed closely by another Inspector Ghanshyam Shrestha. Other Inspectors recommended for the post are Raju Pandey, Umesh Lamsal and Kiran Jung Kunwor. 


